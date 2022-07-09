Village steps up safe scootering educational program and details fines for infractions

Hoping to prevent accidents and injuries for electric scooter riders, and keeping pedestrians safe, the Key Biscayne Police Department has begun stepping up enforcement and, along with it, a new scooter safety campaign called Scoot Safe.

“We are communicating the do's and don'ts of scooter driving with children, but also their parents – so that no one is surprised as we enforce the fines and penalties that come with not obeying the law," Police Chief Frank Sousa said.

Some of the fines include:

- No helmet for any rider or passenger under 16 years of age: $77.50

- Equipment violations, i.e., no lights at night: $77.50

- Moving violations: $179

"The fines aren't small when you tack on the state and county fees," Sousa said when he introduced the new campaign at a recent Village Council meeting.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss, speaking at that meeting, said he shares the concerns from his fellow Council members that a potential tragedy from simple misbehavior on scooters could loom.

"If everyone follows the rules, typically, it goes well," he said. "I’m all for hitting the parents (with these fines)."

The Key Biscayne Police Department is working in a partnership with Fire Rescue and Parks & Recreation, and the task force is collaborating with summer camps, businesses and athletic coaches to educate youngsters on how to use electric scooters safely within the guidelines set forth by Florida law.

“We have already been working with the campers at the Key Biscayne Community Center and they were very enthusiastic about our presentation,” Sousa said. “At the end of the day, we shared flyers with parents and encouraged families to continue the conversation at home, and with their friends and neighbors.”

Scooter education and a safety awareness campaign is expected to be introduced at the Key Biscayne K-8 School when the first semester begins.

"I know your officers will deliver the message in a kind and effective way," Council member Allison McCormick said during the recent Village Council meeting. "These kids have to know that the next step, these (scooters) would be banned. They need to know, 'You need to do this or you won’t have the ability to ride these anymore'."

In addition, the first adult class on scooter safety will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Police Department Community Room, a session for parents and adult scooter riders to learn about laws and penalties.

On July 4, the Police and Fire Rescue departments hosted an open house at the Key Biscayne Fire Station to offer educational materials, safety tips and helmets to children.

City officials also are looking for areas to build corral zones at designated areas throughout the Village Green and other open spaces to provide ample places to park scooters.

"I feel strongly about this campaign," Sousa said.