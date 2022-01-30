We are fortunate to reside on an incredible island, one that we are all dedicated to and want to maintain and improve for our community. Every Key Biscayner has thoughts, ideas and questions about how we can best prepare our Village for the challenges and opportunities that lie before us.

Some of these challenges – such as traffic congestion, parking shortages, and a beach that seems to be constantly eroding – we experience on an almost daily basis. Other concerns – such as the impact of rising sea levels on property values and how Key Biscayne can remain a community conducive to both young families and long-time senior residents – are longer-term challenges.

Our vibrant community is also faced with wonderful opportunities to help unite residents, such as beach and bay access, enriching our parks, and enhancing our commercial district.

With proper planning and implementation, we can overcome our challenges and work together to ensure the future of Key Biscayne is one we can all stand behind proudly.

The Village’s Strategic Vision Plan Board was formed to assist in the creation of a Vision Plan that summarizes the aspects of our Village that give it its distinct character and high quality of life. Our plan is to ensure that we: preserve the things we want to protect; we identify future enhancements and aspirations that residents seek; and, determine what we want to improve.

It will be a plan crafted by our community, for our community.

The most important part of this process is public participation. There has already been a high level of participation on the speakupkeybiscayne.com website, and we encourage you to visit the site to familiarize yourself with this planning effort. In particular, we hope you review the schedule of presentations and “charette” public town hall workshops that the Village’s expert planning firm, Duany Plater Zyberk (DPZ), has organized between February 15 and 19.

Join us to address a variety of topics in both midday and evening meetings that are organized for active participation by all attending. Find topics that are of most interest to you and please participate. We need resident feedback to prepare a long-term plan that will change our community – making it better, stronger, and more resilient.

Our Village is a great community, not because of luck or chance, but because of the efforts of those who came before us to build, protect and preserve our Island Paradise. It has been 30 years since the Village’s incorporation. By all accounts, these 30 years have been an exceptionally successful effort guided, in part, by the Village’s existing Vision Plan. Now, the time has arrived to create a new Vision Plan to guide us for the next 30 years!

In the same “can do” spirit that has always flourished in this community, and been a part of our success, please join us to craft a Vision Plan to keep Key Biscayne great and make it even greater!

Signed: Your neighbors on the Strategic Vision Board: Matt Bramson, Luis F. de la Cruz, Robert Duzoglou, Mario Garcia-Serra, Lucia Marin, Tom McCormick and Jorge Mendia.