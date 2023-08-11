Village takes an artistic route to help drivers navigate intersections

White stripes painted across gray paving stones in the Harbor Drive traffic circle near St. Agnes Academy have resulted in a checkered composition of squares at that Key Biscayne intersection.

While the unintentional "artistry" turned out impressive, the squares are an "operational improvement," according to Public Works Director Cairo Cangas, who, as a roadway engineer, suggested urging motorists to keep the traffic flowing around the roundabout.

"As long as you don't sit on it and admire it ..." he laughed.

"Do Not Block Intersection" signs also warn drivers to keep moving, further supplementing the goal of keeping that area free of queued-up cars and allowing motorists who want to turn west onto Harbor Drive, for example, free passage.

"They can't do that if the traffic circle is blocked," Cangas said.

Contractors worked on the striping Tuesday night.

The idea of the white lines, typical in roadway engineering, Cangas said, is not to make it intimidating, but rather "to look imposing, so people understand, and they don't ignore the signage, a visual cue not to block the intersections."

Especially in the morning, traffic often backs up until the light at Harbor Drive and Crandon Boulevard turns green.

"It completely backs up," Cangas said.

He said the area where cars must queue up instead would be on Harbor Drive, at the school queue, or northbound Fernwood.

The checkered pattern will only be reproduced at some traffic circles in the Village.

"It can't be done at every intersection because it loses its impact, and that's why (drivers) ignore them," Cangas said.

In other cities, intersections might have large, painted DO NOT BLOCK letters on the roadway, but limitations on such a small space preclude that.

For now, the Harbor Drive traffic circle will be a good test.

"First, we'll see if it works!" Cangas said.