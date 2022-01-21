Stormwater management

Village of Key Biscayne stormwater management workshops from July, 2021

 VKB

At Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers heard staff’s plans for changes to the stormwater fee structure.

The analysis will be presented for future Council consideration.

Currently, a single-family residence pays $25.35 per month; a multi-family unit pays $16.90; and non-residential areas pay $16.90.

New options could involve impervious areas (IA), areas covered by concrete at each unit or complex, and still generate the same amount of revenue.

A residential unit on Key Biscayne averages 1,083 square feet of impervious area.

Considerations also could include low-income relief, credits for stormwater retention, exemptions, and, of course, size of impervious areas.

Three options based on preliminary measurements were introduced:

- Using a tier method: Calculated monthly rates for single-family units would range from $37.61 (smaller than 4,000 square feet), $51.89 for middle size, and $86.62 for larger than 6,000 square feet; a multi-family unit would pay $10.65; and non-residential units also would pay $10.65.

- Continue the current method with updated Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) factors as averages. Monthly rates would run $54.79 for single-family units; and multi-family and non-residential both at $11.25.

Change to a per square foot ratio (at less than 1 cent per square foot): Single-family units would range from $16.83 (small), $46.03 (middle) and $225.72 (large); multi-family units would range from $5.74 (small) to $27.42 (large); and commercial areas at $9.90 per 1,000 square feet.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you