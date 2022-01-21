At Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers heard staff’s plans for changes to the stormwater fee structure.

The analysis will be presented for future Council consideration.

Currently, a single-family residence pays $25.35 per month; a multi-family unit pays $16.90; and non-residential areas pay $16.90.

New options could involve impervious areas (IA), areas covered by concrete at each unit or complex, and still generate the same amount of revenue.

A residential unit on Key Biscayne averages 1,083 square feet of impervious area.

Considerations also could include low-income relief, credits for stormwater retention, exemptions, and, of course, size of impervious areas.

Three options based on preliminary measurements were introduced:

- Using a tier method: Calculated monthly rates for single-family units would range from $37.61 (smaller than 4,000 square feet), $51.89 for middle size, and $86.62 for larger than 6,000 square feet; a multi-family unit would pay $10.65; and non-residential units also would pay $10.65.

- Continue the current method with updated Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) factors as averages. Monthly rates would run $54.79 for single-family units; and multi-family and non-residential both at $11.25.

Change to a per square foot ratio (at less than 1 cent per square foot): Single-family units would range from $16.83 (small), $46.03 (middle) and $225.72 (large); multi-family units would range from $5.74 (small) to $27.42 (large); and commercial areas at $9.90 per 1,000 square feet.