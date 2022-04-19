Village to explore stepping up enforcement of – or perhaps upgrade – noise ordinance

You won't see electronic stadium lights on Key Biscayne imploring people to MAKE SOME NOISE!

But, judging from some residents' complaints and personal concerns from a couple of Village Council members, the decibel level seems to have gotten out of control at inopportune times on the usually peaceful island.

Council member Ed London requested the motion at last week's regular Council meeting, saying, “It's time to revisit our noise ordinance.”

“Obviously, you heard the complaints,” he said, regarding three residents who said the noise in their respective neighborhoods has become overbearing. “I live on a noisy block; 11 o’clock is too late, 12 o’clock is too late,” London said. “Bring it down an hour.”

He also said the Village's current ordinance in Section 17-3 indicates the “permissible level” can be no more than 65 decibels, but does not address specifics in residential areas in Section 17-2.

Village Attorney Chad Friedman said he will be happy to review it.

One resident who lives on Harbor Drive called for better enforcement of excessive noise by the Marine Patrol in Hurricane Harbor.

“It's incredible, Saturday and Sunday, it starts at 3 and goes 'til midnight. ... I'm paying $100,000 in real estate taxes; I find this very troubling” he said.

A new marine patrol vessel was approved by Council on Tuesday night, but delays in delivery are expected from the manufacturer. In the meantime, the Key Biscayne Police Department has been in contact with other marine units and the Coast Guard.

Councilman Luis Lauredo said another problem in the harbor is the gathering of close-knit party boats, making it difficult for residents to get their own boats launched.

Two other residents on Galen Drive had noise complaints stemming from the Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. But tennis wasn't their target. Instead it was the noise generated by the sport of pickleball.

The courts face their bedrooms, and sleeping is impossible, they said, especially when players are on the court before 7 a.m. “Something needs to be done,” one of the residents said. “This is really not acceptable.”

Usually, four players are on a court about 25% smaller than the area for tennis, and the steady clack of a less-pressured ball striking a solid paddle has been cause for concern. One community in England even referred to it as “noise like gunfire.”

A report by padelcreations.com showed how decibel levels could reach 68 or 70 at peak hours with seven or eight padel courts.

Pickleball also has been a target of complaints in other communities, such as Punta Gorda, and lawsuits have even been reported.

“We should do this as a priority,” Councilman Frank Caplan said.

Mayor Mike Davey agreed. “Let's talk with the Ritz,” he said, hoping for a quick solution.