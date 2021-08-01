Village to implement mask mandate for staff and those visiting Village government facilities

This is a developing story.

Effective Monday, August 2, the Village of Key Biscayne will implement a mandatory mask mandate for all Village staff and those “visiting government facilities.”

Village of Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey Tweeted Sunday night that the mask mandate was “not what we wanted, but it is the prudent course of action.” The action comes a day after Florida set a daily record with more than 21,000 COVID-19 reported, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In an email to Mayor Davey and Village Councilmembers, Village Manager Steve Williamson said the decision came on advice from Key Biscayne Chief Eric Lang and Village Resilience Director Dr. Roland Samimy and the decision was a move “to protect public health and safety.”

The order will be signed Monday morning and enforcement will start immediately.

