Facial coverings and social distancing will be encouraged, but not mandated, inside the Village of Key Biscayne’s governmental offices and during proceedings.

Citing a decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the community, Village Manager Steve Williamson on Friday afternoon amended his previous policy requiring facial coverings at Village facilities, including Council meetings.

“In concert with this general administrative policy, the Village will continue to require certain measures to preserve the health, safety and welfare of the Village Council, Village employees and the public we serve at specific Village facilities and events,” he wrote in a letter to residents and employees.

“These measures will be clearly communicated to the public and posted at the facilities and events requiring specific safety procedures. Upon request, the Village will work with individuals unwilling or unable to comply with these health and safety measures to ensure access to essential government services.”

According to the COVID-19 tracker report released Friday by the state, Miami-Dade County showed a 2.0% positivity rate from Oct. 21-28 and a 75.9 per capita rate, both figures down from a week ago.

Since March 2020, Miami-Dade County has the highest vaccination rate of any of Florida's 67 counties.

Williamson thanked the residents and employees for their diligence in getting vaccinated. “I want to thank you all for taking this virus seriously ...,” he wrote.

“The health and safety of our community and employees remains a top priority, and we will continue to do our best to maintain a healthy work environment and provide quality municipal services,” he added.

Rapid PCR tests are available at the southeast corner of Village Green by Curative, Inc., every day (except Sunday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.