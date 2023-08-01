Village to spell out the flood control project plan for residents Thursday night

You won't need a crystal ball to see what the future of Key Biscayne might look like.

Simply attend Thursday's 6 p.m. meeting in the Key Biscayne Community Center’s Lighthouse Room.

There, residents will learn more about the flood control projects associated with the Resilient Infrastructure and Adaptation Program and what will be needed to immediately address some vulnerabilities on the island.

Those immediate Flood Control and Mitigation projects will begin with construction starting Aug. 21 for Areas C and E in the K-8 area and over the course of 14 weeks, 32 catch basins will be improved, along with 1.63 miles of roadway, and 126 manhole covers adjusted. Drains, gutters and curb work will be done first.

"This is the intermediate program," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, delivering a preview last week to local media. "It (won't solve the (entire) problem, but it will alleviate it."

The flood control projects will improve stormwater infrastructure in the area south of West McIntyre that includes West Wood Drive, West Mashta, parts of Fernwood Road, and interior streets in the vicinity (areas C and E). The projects will then move north of West McIntyre to West Heather Drive, Allendale Road, and neighboring streets (areas A and B).

“We can’t stop the rain from falling or (the) tide from rising," Williamson said. "But we can make sure that our infrastructure can handle our local weather conditions as best as possible. The Immediate Flood Control and Mitigation projects are short-term solutions to help our residents and protect property when there is flooding.”

A time chart showing what could happen in the next 10 years (and then stretching into another five years) diagrams the work in each zone, perhaps requiring as many as 10 zones when completed. Zone 1 is the K-8 Community School Basin, where the water ponds up quickly after a 1- to 3-inch rainfall.

Representatives from consulting, engineering and construction firms AECOM and Black & Veatch, along with several Village officials, will outline the projects and answer questions on Thursday night.

A "30% design" plan will be presented to Council members at the Aug. 16 Village Council meeting.

"We can address vulnerabilities," said Dr. Roland Samimy, the Village Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability.

He pointed to such examples as the island's aging, disconnected stormwater system, exposed electric and telecommunications lines, the low-lying areas and the built-out space.

"The vulnerabilities, combined with the risks, formulate (the need for action)," he said. "You're never going to eliminate the risks (such as excessive rain or tropical systems)."

But, he said, mitigating the problems could hold down insurance costs, keep property values from falling, and make sure insurance companies are willing to write policies with less risk for them.

"What we're starting to hear from insurance folks is that insurance companies don't like uncertainty," said Williamson, also noting that 85% of all fraudulent claims across the country are originated in Florida.

So, legislators in December attempted to reduce those fraud claims with various regulations and hoped to re-establish the insurance market, Williamson said, but it also allowed them to charge "what they want."

With these proposed projects, Williamson said the Village is "committed to protecting our way of life, minimize disruption, preserve the environment, develop partnerships, clearly communicate with residents, and pursuing external funding, such as the $2.8 million and $450,000 grants already in hand, and money borrowed from a State Revolving Fund.”

General Obligation Bond funding, which will be tapped with some of the Zone 1 construction, could be used for everything except anything associated with stormwater, such as pipes and pumps.

Following construction work in the Zone 1 area, there will be an overall assessment of the Village.

Partners in the planning and construction stages of the long-range Integration and Implementation Plan include AECOM for roadways and stormwater; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the shoreline; Florida Power & Light for telecom and utilities; and Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer Department for water and sewer.

The work will be done in sequence, according to Dr. Samimy, who said the "dig once" approach can realistically be done only as "close as possible."

To learn more about the upcoming Resilience Program, visit: keybiscayne.fl.gov/elevatingourislandparadise.