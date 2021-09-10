Village to stage a Sept 11 remembrance ceremony

The public is invited to attend a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The ceremony will be led by the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue and Police departments. Trucks will be staged near the Fire Rescue station and Monaco Fountain area. The commemoration will take place at the Fire Rescue flagpole.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will include an honor guard, lowering the flag, a bagpiper, bell tolls, and a blessing by Father J.C. of St Agnes.

The ceremony should last about 30-40 minutes.