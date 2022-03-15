Village to test online youth sports registration

Online athletic registration will begin July 18, first with volleyball, to determine if other sports will follow.

At last week’s Village Council meeting. Parks and Open Spaces Director Todd Hofferberth said a task force has been put in place to evaluate all youth programs and see if any kids are being left out in programs not currently available.

Youth league baseball’s Opening Day was last Saturday with Billy the Marlin in attendance. And there’s good news for softball this year with a second team added.

New lights for St. Agnes’ retrofit project should be going up in the summer so kids could play at night during the fall season.