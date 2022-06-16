Trustees discuss buying Rebozo property

During a meeting on Tuesday night, the Village Board of Trustees continued discussions about purchasing an eight-acre parcel on Crandon Boulevard. The land, which is currently planted with palm trees, is owned by Charles “Bebe” Rebozo.

Trustee Mort Fried said he had spoken with Rebozo about purchasing all or part of the parcel. “I have spoken with Mr. Rebozo and he is not averse to selling the land,” said Fried. “I have also discussed the value of the property with the president of the Key Biscayne Bank.”

According to Fried, preliminary estimates put the value of the land at $800,000 per acre. If that price holds true, the Village could buy the complete tract for $6.8 million.

Although the trustees have previously discussed purchasing the tract, they have not indicated what it might be used for. “It would be prudent to determine what we will do with the land,” said Trustee Joe Rasco.

Erbel wins volunteer award

Ron Erbel, a captain in the Key Biscayne Volunteer Fire Department, has been named the winner of the 1992 Volunteer Award for the Metro-Dade Fire Department.

Erbel was chosen for his “dedication to community safety, personal development in the Emergency Medical Services field and outstanding assistance to Metro-Dade units,” according to a news release from the fire department.

Erbel was recently named the State of Florida’s 1991 Volunteer Firefighter of the Year after assisting in the rescue of a traffic victim.

Ron Erbel passed away on April 9, 2022.

Traveling inward

When people think of Australia, many initially conjure up images of koala bears nestled in trees and men dressed much like the cinematic Crocodile Dundee.

Steve Chasens, a Key Biscayne resident for 17 years and a Crandon Park lifeguard, doesn’t even mention those things when he speaks of his forthcoming trip to the land Down Under. Instead, he talks of the diversity of Australia’s coastal areas and the country’s unbelievable conditions for surfing.

WIth most of his belongings placed in storage, Chasens plans to be gone for at least six months. He describes his journey as more than just a trip or vacation.“It’s a journey inward for me,” he says. “I want to find out more about myself. I think that’s where the real journey lies.”

Pets benefit from fitness routine

Full of energy and with her tongue hanging out, Honey runs at a steady pace to keep up with her owner, Merethe Johnson, on bicycle. The large brown dog is accustomed to their morning outings, accompanying Johnson on trips to the market, post office, or simply to look at the ocean.

With more and more people fitting exercise routines into their lives, many are bringing their pets along, too. While the reasons vary, fitness buffs are beginning to realize that their pets benefit from an exercise program just as much as they do.

“I always ride my bike around the island with Honey,” says Johnson. “I know how much she can take and I don’t push her.”

Seeing the two together, it is difficult to tell which one enjoys the outings more.

Grateful

In 1992 Chandra de Silva operated the Seafood Depot Market and Restaurant in the Crandon Arcade. Today his restaurant, La Scala, is located in the same space.

