Key Biscayne Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth recently updated residents on the planned Lake Park upgrades, which received a boost from the state Department of Environmental Protection to the tune of $112,500.

Hofferberth said the funds will help expedite the upgrades to Lake Park, located at East Enid Drive. He added that the construction of Paradise Park is on pace to be finished around Thanksgiving.

Hofferberth said the grant for Lake Park, construction of which began in June, is coming from the DEP’s Recreational Development Assistance Program. The park upgrade will include renovating the gazebo area and refurbishing the decrepit playground area for kids.

Hofferberth said the project's estimated cost is $220,000 and should be completed in a few weeks.

The village maintains a total of seven parks, he said.

Previously, the assistance program granted the Village $220,000 to help with work on Paradise Park, located at 530 Crandon Blvd – a project that was 20 years in the making.

Village leaders broke ground in February.

Last year, the Village Council accepted two $50,000 grants from the assistance program, for Lake Park and Hampton Park,

Hampton Park is undergoing landscaping and maintenance improvements, including lighting for people who enjoy the park at night, Hofferberth said.

Two residents at last week’s sparsely attended meeting want theVillage to tweak its park improvement plans in the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget.

Allene Nicholson said she would like to see picnic benches, more trees for shade, and a water fountain at Lake Park. Additionally, she wants a pathway added to make the park accessible to people confined to wheelchairs.

"It's important, particularly for wheelchairs, to have a pathway,” she said. “And have picnic benches and sit under the trees and listen to the birds.”

Hofferberth said he may present residents' ideas to the council for its approval, depending on how the budget numbers play out.