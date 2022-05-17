Village wins county Neat Streets matching grant to help plant 100+ trees

The Village of Key Biscayne has been awarded a $25,001 matching grant from Miami-Dade County’s 2022 Growing Roots for Environmentally Equitable Neighborhoods (GREEN) program.

The grant amount will come from the County’s Neat Streets Miami-Dade County program.

The money will, according to a press release by the Village, support Key Biscayne’s Street Tree Planting Program. Matching, with now $50,002 to pay for 103 trees throughout the Village, including Village Green and Harbor Park.

“The trees will bring more shade and nature to our engaging and active public spaces,” said Village Manager Steve Williamson. “This is a tremendous opportunity to beautify areas of our village that have experienced tree loss from storms and hurricanes as well as plant trees in areas that need more canopy coverage.”

Seven different species of trees will be planted, including Live Oak, Green Buttonwood and Mahogany trees,” the release said.

In its seventh year, Neat Streets Miami-Dade County expanded its street tree program to include planting in schools, libraries, parks, playgrounds, public housing, and other public lands.

Eleven organizations were awarded matching grants to advance the Million Trees Miami-Dade County initiative, a community-wide effort to achieve a 30 percent tree canopy for Miami-Dade County.