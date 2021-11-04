Virginia Key marina and Miami Marine Stadium development is up in the air after “No” vote

As the Atlanta Braves were putting the finishing touches on their first World Series championship in 26 years late Tuesday night, a couple of other development teams in South Florida may have felt they had won — or lost — on a multimillion-dollar project.

Miami voters, by a 53-47 percent vote, said “No” to a referendum that would have amended Miami’s Charter and waived competitive bidding rights over a potential 75-year waterfront lease at Virginia Key.

In essence, a “Yes” majority would have allowed Biscayne Marine Partners LLC and Key Biscayne resident Aabad Melwani, who operates Rickenbacker Marina, to redevelop that area of Virginia Key and the Miami Marine Stadium.

That redevelopment project, in the discussion stages for some seven years, would encompass not only Virginia Key’s public marina, but also its waterfront access, a restaurant, shops, boat slips and a fueling station, as Melwani’s team has proposed.

Instead, it’s back to the drawing board, despite two previous Request for Proposal (RFP) bidding processes dating to 2016 and 2017, in which Melwani’s team came up short.

Virginia Key LLC, a partnership between Miami Beach-based RCI Marine and Dallas-based Suntex Marinas, emerged as the front-runner on both occasions and recently filed a lawsuit against the City of Miami, asking the Miami-Dade County Circuit Court to require the City to complete the open and competitive process it had conducted for the marina project, as well as an estimated $4 million in damages (from those bidding rounds).

Furthermore, the lawsuit is asking a judge to award the right to negotiate a new lease to the plaintiff, which is led by RCI Marine President Robert Christoph Jr.

Messages seeking comments from both Melwani and Christoph Jr. were not returned Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday’s final tally showed 28,426 votes were cast on the referendum question, with a 14,993-13,433 margin in favor of “No.”

Key Biscayne resident and former Village Mayor Robert Vernon, who is among the 13-member Virginia Key Advisory Board, was watching the World Series and was not aware of the outcome of the vote until Wednesday morning.

“My biggest thing is, I know the current operator (Melwani) and I’d love to see him get the project,” said Vernon, who admitted in an earlier interview he didn’t think waiving the bidding process in any type of capital improvements is a good idea. “He lives here, knows it, loves it. I just didn’t want some big conglomerate coming in and looking at it (strictly) as a revenue source. He’s been there for years, has a great family, etc.”

Vernon was Key Biscayne’s mayor on July 22, 2010, when the City of Miami accepted the Virginia Key Master Plan, a series of comprehensive controls and policies designed to protect and preserve the area, from mangrove to Marine Stadium restorations.

“I’m assuming, and this is just an assumption on my part, the City will come back with another RFP for the marina,” Vernon said. “The previous RFPs were thrown out because something wasn’t done right, and the challengers won. I don’t know what it was ... the current operator did it right and he challenged them.

“I do not think there was bad intent of anybody to waive the no-bid ... but once you open the door (on that), they can do it on the marina, or the flex park, or the field space.”

Key Biscayne voters were not part of the process for the city-owned land.

“But just speaking as a member of the Advisory Board, it’s important they maintain, when they’re doing these projects, (the) Master Plan,” Vernon said.

“And, oh my God, it’s not a Macy’s going in there, it’s a marina. Look at Dinner Key ... there’s boat storage, dry and wet storage, marine-related stores, restaurants ... there could be more things, but nobody’s going to put a clothing shop at a marina.”

He said this public marina is vastly different than harbor areas such as the Bayside Marketplace, Baltimore, and San Francisco, places he calls “destinations.”

Vernon appeared before Key Biscayne’s Village Council a week ago, explaining the progress on some 16 projects in the works at Virginia Key, under City of Miami funding.

Renovations to the boat ramp and trailer parking area on Virginia Key are also well underway, thanks to a $1.25 million grant from the Florida Inland Navigation District, a total later matched by the City of Miami.

Now, the rest of the project is up in the air.

“At the end of the day,” Vernon said, “I hope (Melwani) gets it.”