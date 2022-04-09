Rome, they say, wasn’t built in a day.

Residents should keep that in mind when it comes to a timeline for building -- or rebuilding -- the visionary resilient empire that Key Biscayne could become.

All seven members of Key Biscayne’s Strategic Vision Board were on hand during Monday night’s second meeting regarding a plethora of conglomerated proposals on what architects, residents and Vision Board members might eventually want to see.

DPZ CoDesign managing partner and expert planner Galina Tachieva, who highlighted some of the key topics in an 80-page Community & Management first chapter report last month, flashed through 66 more pages in the Planning & Design chapter, and then 16 more in the Policy & Regulation chapter.

“I’m very happy with the process (as an urban planner),” Tachieva said. “This coincides with the way we do (business) ... we have a lot of visuals; what’s that they say, a visual is worth a thousand words?”

Visuals, such as an elevated corridor in the “spine” of Key Biscayne; an enhanced entryway; elevated roadways; mixed-use structures along Crandon Boulevard; green spaces and solar panels on roofs; and even under-story space for excess stormwater or expansive parking -- a bone of contention in the previous meeting -- were just a few of a wide assortment of potential ideas.

But, if it looks overwhelming, it’s not, said Board Chair Mario Garcia-Serra, who told the Islander News the following day: “We have been interacting with the (Miami) CoDesign team for some time now and understand that their extensive ‘brainstorming’ is what can lead to effective and innovative solutions to some of the Village's challenges, goals and objectives.”

The entire document, perhaps some 200 pages when completed, will eventually be archived online. A condensed version, trimmed to some 10 focus, or priority, points after the seven members do their “homework” for the May 9 follow-up meeting, and a 2- to 3-minute highlight reel, or video, as suggested by Board member Matt Bramson, will be developed and shown to Village Council members and the public in the near future.

Incidentally, Speak Up Key Biscayne, which served as a sounding board for community surveys and opinions about future plans, will be folded into the Village website with links to the data regarding residents’ answers.

Earlier in Monday night’s meeting, the Strategic Vision Board decided to lop off the year 2050 (it once was 2020 and then 2040) from the document’s title, so it would not dissuade people into thinking all this would not happen for some 30 years.

Vice Chair Jorge Mendia thought people might make fun of it, thinking, “Why are we worried about things 30 years out when we need to fix problems today?”

The reality is, Tachieva said, is that some of these projects will be done sooner than later.

Now the comprehensive document will be called the Key Biscayne Vision Plan (with the date of adoption).

Tachieva said her company can only lay out the plans. It’s up to the Village or engineers to actually construct it all and meld overlapping projects, such as underground utilities, drainage systems and raised roads, for example, at the same time.

Envisioning such a broad-scoped “vision,” including improved infrastructure to offset sea level rise and effects of major storms, were things all considered by the Vision Board over these past three years.

“This is a long-term vision plan, so we are contemplating what might be done decades in the future,” Garcia-Serra said. “The goal is to be ready if, and when, the need arises.”

Tachieva showed a photo of Galveston, Texas, an example of an elevated city which was done all at once -- a relatively easier undertaking -- and she also pointed to Seattle, saying it was “quite amazing lifting the whole downtown, but one property at a time (and filling in the underside with dirt garnered from the removal of the top of a hill, more than 100 years ago).”

She said the Key Colony Plaza shopping center and the Winn-Dixie properties on Key Biscayne “are on a different level ... one way to think about raising your Village.

“The idea you have to elevate yourself is inevitable ... you’ll be raising your houses, your businesses, Crandon Boulevard …”

Tachieva said convincing some business owners to possibly raze, and then raise, their properties will come with time.

“Some (structures) are at the end of (their) normal life-cycle,” she said. “I’ve shown you what (Key Biscayne) looked like in the ‘50s and ‘60s, and it does change ... change will be happening, and you can steer it in a direction (you'd like to see).”