Finally, there is another Vision for Key Biscayne, stretching into 2040 and well beyond.

Village Council members voted 7-0 Tuesday night as the clock struck 10 p.m. to adopt and accept the updated Strategic Vision Plan after more than four years in the making, a few months of revisions, and about 80 minutes of public comments Tuesday.

Councilman Brett Moss, the Council’s liaison to the Vision Board, tried his best to answer numerous concerns from another packed audience in Village Chambers, saying, "I heard the question, 'Why are we voting on this?' If we don't do anything, we will get what we don't want."

Moss, like several other Council members, said they heard the same complaints at several recent meetings: that there was little or no opportunity for public engagement; that the Vision Plan would increase density; that no one was listening to their concerns.

"(The Board) had more than 30-some meetings and made sure the input was coming from the public," Moss said. "That we're not listening to ideas ... I try to reach out to everybody I listen to with compassion. I love to listen to people (with opposing views). I heard, 'What's the hurry?' Well, it's been 4-and-a-half, 5 years ..."

Some speakers mentioned that the consulting firm the Village hired, DPZ CoDesign, was creating a New Urbanism style of living on the island.

"When they talk about a suburban-type (of community), they're not talking about a Village which is already developed,” Moss said. “They worked for us and we told them what we wanted… Density was taken out of context. We're not proposing projects ... We don't control private property. But when one developer comes in, we need to put up safeguards."

Councilman Oscar Sardiñas likened the Vision Plan to "bumpers," the gutter guardrails a child uses in bowling to help keep the ball centered on the lane.

"Vision is critically important, in private, public and personal life," he said. "Someone mentioned me coming back to this island. When Vision had taken its toll, (with) the Village Green, the Community Center, an incredibly vibrant community to allow people to speak their mind ... I'm happy that I came back, too. Do I revel in the place with 5,000 people? Yes, but it changes ... This would be something like 'paralysis by analysis' (if we) do nothing.

"When you hear people talking about how everything is wrong (in the Plan) with no alternatives, and not being allowed to participate, I have a hard time listening through that noise, and it's just noise," he said, adding that the Vision Plan should "not be demonized for what it is not, but reward it for what it is."

Speakers from the community were numerous. Some were in favor of the Plan, such as Sally Brody, Dr. Jorge Mendía, Alan Fein and Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz, who said, as a 45-year resident, he remembers similar outcries about the Village Green and even the Community Center, where people said, 'No one's gonna come. And now it's too small.' "

Others speakers were hoping for at least a second look or a complete revision, such as Fausto Gomez, Betty Sime Conroy and Diana Garmendia, who said she could visualize "a wall of impenetrable St. Agnes (type buildings) along Crandon Boulevard."

One speaker referred to a conflict of interest on the Vision panel, another talked about broken promises, and yet another was concerned the Vision Plan might turn the island into a "Disney-style Village."

Lucia Marin was on the Vision Board from 2019-2022. She said the plan "was crafted by the community, for our community" and that nothing in it was a mandate.

"We should feel very lucky to have such active participation," she said, noting the numerous meetings, a 4th of July booth and a chance to drink free wine if a survey was filled out were just some of many ways to participate. But, she said, she once was told, no matter what decisions are made, "There will always be those to politicize some of the issues."

Louisa Conway, however, didn't see it that way.

"I don't think anyone in this room is politicizing anything," she said. "We are fortunate to come to the island.We bought into the island because of the way it looks – the look, the feel, the sense of community. We love the island, but to demonize speech is just plain rude.”

Amendments added to plan prior to vote

Councilmembers added two amendments prior to voting on the plan.

Moss added a stipulation to the proposed 7.5-foot height of seawalls, which could make that ruling flexible depending on how it might affect a particular household.

Mayor Joe Rasco wanted a resolution in place for the Council’s June 6 meeting confirming that density on site plan rebuilds would remain the same as when the property was originally built.

Recalling his time as part of the Village's original "Good Government" group, Mayor Rasco said a lot of ideas were considered back then, and "development wasn't easy, but we had the courage.”

Some thought the Village Green idea was "terrible," he said, but the Community Center and the Fire Department emerged, and they became welcomed by the residents.

He pointed out that Paradise Park, which recently opened, was similar in nature.

"There were a number of ideas about what to do with that land," he said. "It could have been like a theater, or a dog park, but these are all different ideas and we ended up with something beautiful ... and this document is about ideas," he added, holding the 150-plus page volume of suggestions and illustrations in one hand.

"We may like them, we may not like them. Are we implementing them tomorrow? Absolutely not. Are we going to tell the Village Manager to implement them right away? Absolutely not."

He asked for confirmation from Village Attorney Chad Friedman – and received it – that all policy decisions would still have to come through the Village Council in front of the public eye.

"All of this is part of the overall vision to get things done," Mayor Rasco said. "Let's accept this document. ... Are we gonna get things wrong? Absolutely. I'm humble enough to say that. That's why we take things off the agenda (the proposed seawall ordinance was removed during Tuesday’s meeting) because we listened. None of us here are perfect and none of you are perfect. If we have to scale it back and bring it back and do it over, we will. And there's nothing wrong with that.

"But, we're going to get as close as we can (to be perfect), and all we can do is try our hardest and darndest," he said, as some of the audience still in the Council Chambers applauded.