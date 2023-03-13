Vision plan the result of extensive community outreach and study

I had the honor to serve as a Board Member on the 20/40 Committee, which was charged with developing the Village's Vision Plan. This three-year volunteer process was challenging, yet fulfilling and ultimately fruitful.

Part of the development phase coincided with COVID, which brought its own layers of complexity. However, through strategic planning, the Committee was able to receive over 7,000 connections from community members and stakeholders. In addition to the web-based platform used for community engagement, we conducted surveys and questionnaires to supplement the outreach, since we found getting people involved is a challenge in and of itself. The charrettes were standing room only.

Furthermore, we recently gave a presentation to students from the LSU Architecture program that focused on the Village's current practices, noting that 45% of the Vision Plan addresses resilience.

Sea level rise has risen 6 inches in the last 25 years. and "Sunny Day Flooding" is up by 400% since 2006. Natural occurrences such as these highlight the importance of having a robust and living plan capable of tackling issues that affect our Island Paradise. The 20/40 Plan is holistic and includes the following crucial elements: Protecting Ocean Shoreline, Strengthening & Modernizing Sea Walls, Securing Flood Protection, Transforming Civil into Civic Infrastructure, Employing Sustainability Strategies & Tactics, Establishing Resilient Community Hub, and Enhancing Green Networks.

Looking back on our 20/20 Plan, many of the challenges and goals that we currently face did not exist back then, or they were just coming to the forefront of civic and government engagement.

Finally, Key Biscayne’s population has increased 20% in the past 10 years and we are currently ranked in the top 75 most dense cities in the U.S. right next to Chicago. Over 7 million cars travel through the toll each year, Bill Baggs sees over 1 million visitors, and this puts a tremendous stress on Crandon's infrastructure. How we address this growth will be very challenging and important in the future.

I am pleased that we have made some progress in planning for the future, yet I know that we will need to keep this plan active and effective as things change quickly.

Sensei Robert Duzoglou