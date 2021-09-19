Nearly 25 million people visit Florida’s state parks and trails each year. They come to hike, swim, walk the beaches, watch birds, ride horses, kayak, or just to enjoy a quiet sunset.

Tommy Hale Bogun, 74, recently made a repeat visit to the Cape Florida Lighthouse with a special purpose in mind. He came from his home in Central Oklahoma to reunite a family heirloom painting of the lighthouse with the real thing. And while at Cape Florida, he added another chapter to his life story.

The last time Bogun was on the Key, Dwight Eisenhower was in the White House. In 1960, 13-year-old Bogun rode a thousand miles in the back of the family car — from Blytheville, Ark., where the family then lived, to Fort Pierce, to visit his aunt, Gertrude Barnes. During that visit, Bogun and his mother, Eva, together with his Aunt Gertrude, his Aunt Eva Alexander and family friend Eva Barnes — made a day trip to the lighthouse.

Even then, the red-brick lighthouse was a well-known historic site. It wasn’t until 1995 that the lighthouse was restored and repainted white, its original color.

As a souvenir of their outing, Aunt Gertrude presented young Bogun with a painting of the lighthouse. Although the artwork had been hanging in his aunt’s house, he doesn’t know its origin or the name of the artist. The inscription on the back reads “Cape Florida Lighthouse 1960. Tommy Hale Bogun took a swim in the Atlantic Ocean.”

It was a momentous trip for the boy, and Bogun treasures the painting. “I have the painting displayed prominently in the den in my house, so I see the lighthouse every day and remember that special visit with my relatives so long ago.”

While paddling near the state park last week, Key resident Manny Rionda spotted Bogun sitting on a bench at the base of the lighthouse, with the painting by his side. “He had a broad smile on his face,” recalls Rionda. “Gazing across the blue green waters, he seemed elated to be there.”

After hearing Bogun’s story, Rionda asked him if he would like to try paddle boarding. “I sure would!” exclaimed Bogun, enthusiastically. So Rionda helped him get started and off the visitor from Oklahoma went, paddling out just far enough to have a beautiful view of the lighthouse from the water.

Rionda reports that Bogun looked forward to telling his 10 grandchildren about the adventure. “My grandkids love my stories,” explained Bogun.

The Key Biscayne lighthouse holds special meaning for so many people, locals and visitors alike. And now Bogun can add a new inscription to the back of his painting: “2021. Tommy Hale Bogun went paddle boarding on the Atlantic Ocean with Manny Rionda.”

If anyone recognizes the painting and knows who the artist might be, please get in touch with me. Tommy Hale Bogun would like to tell his grandkids.