Volunteer needed at Bill Baggs gift shop

Photo of the Lighthouse Keeper's Cottage at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, with the Cape Florida Light in the background.

Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is looking for volunteers to help with the gift shop located in the Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage.

The cottage is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. The gift shop sells note cards, books, lighthouse-themed art, toys, Miccosukee and Seminole craft items, and other merchandise. Proceeds go to Friends of Cape Florida to support park projects. Shift times are flexible, and volunteering is a great way to help visitors learn about an important part of our island’s history.

To find out more, please contact the park’s volunteer coordinator, Shane Zigler, at shane.zigler@floridadep.gov.

