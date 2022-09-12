Volunteers needed for Sept.17 clean up at Virginia Key Beach Park and Bill Baggs State Park

Virginia Key Beach Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park will be part of an international clean-up project when millions of clean water and environment advocates worldwide come together to reduce marine debris.

Local volunteers should mark their calendar for Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to Noon to join the International Coastal Cleanup efforts at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, and the state park, 1200 Crandon Boulevard.

Spearheaded globally by the Ocean Conservancy, Volunteer Cleanup organizes Miami-Dade’s local participation in this annual event.

There will be 45+ simultaneous shoreline cleanups around the county.

The effort is supported locally by presenting sponsors Covanta and Rickenbacker Marina, with additional support from Blackstone Charitable Foundation, Verizon, Miami-Dade County RER-DERM, Pubbelly Sushi, and Greenberg Traurig.

Cleanup volunteers will be provided garbage bags, gloves, data collection cards, and a souvenir tote bag with this year’s marine animal theme, the Hermit Crab. School students who participate can earn community service hours toward graduation.

Participants should dress for the weather and wear comfortable footwear; sunglasses, hat and sunscreen are also recommended.

The annual clean up at Virginia Key Beach Park usually draws hundreds of volunteers, said Kechi Okpala, marketing coordinator for Virginia Beach Park Trust. All volunteers will learn about the history of Miami's only “Colored Beach.”

"It's very important to protect the environment,” Okpala said. “We've seen what's going on with the fish kill in Biscayne Bay and global warming. Some people don't realize the impact because they are not environmentally conscious about what affects us."

Okpala said volunteers will pick up trash along the shoreline, including plastic water bottles, plastic caps, balloons, straws that wash up on the shore from the ocean.

Interested volunteers don't have to wait until the International Coastal Cleanup event to assist in keeping the shoreline debris-free, Okpala said, because they organize cleanups every month.

"It's an ongoing effort and we encourage people like family, friends and work groups to come out and volunteer," she said.

Since 1987, 17 million volunteers worldwide have collected more than 348 million pounds of trash that pollutes the waterways.

The International Coastal Cleanup’s success is due to two volunteers who initiated the clean-up efforts 35 years ago. Linda Maraniss and an Ocean Conservancy colleague, Kathy O' Hara, committed themselves to cleaning up the oceans and beaches in Texas and other Gulf Coast states.