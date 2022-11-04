‘Vote for people you believe will do the right thing’ – Islander News mini-journalists chime in on the election

On November 8, Key Biscayne voters will elect a new Village mayor, choose three residents to join Frank Caplan, Allison McCormick and Brett Moss on the Village Council, and decide the fate of seven proposed Village Charter amendments.

This election cycle has been long, at times contentious and, in general, lacking in civility. To help gauge how all this is being received by the younger generation, we asked our group of volunteer mini-journalists – 4th graders at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center – for their views on electing candidates to lead the Village into the future.

“It is so important to vote wisely for a candidate because those people will represent your country or state. You should vote for people that you believe will do the right thing. This matters because he/she will be your representative for a long time. Most of all, it is important to use your right to vote!”

– Clarissa Oletta

“I think the most important reason to vote for a candidate is that you have the right and the freedom to vote for someone you want. It is important to vote, even if there is a chance that the other voters won’t pick the person you wanted. Your vote is important because you get to kind of choose without anyone telling you it’s right or wrong.”

– Cristina Caparros

“A good candidate should think about hurricanes and other natural disasters, along with a balance in the economy. Flood zones should also be discussed. Lastly, I think the person should help animals that are becoming extinct.”

– Sebastian Dangond

“The most important reason to vote is that you are getting a leader for your community. This is serious business! What if you got a leader (who) does whatever they want?

Or you could get a leader that is good to everyone! It is important to vote so you can get the ‘good leader.’ “

– Spencer Bustos Roessler

“The most important reason to vote is that you will have a leader to help your community and that is hard work. Your town can be made better with hard work.”

– David Palacios

“I think the most important reason to choose your candidate wisely is that they make laws for safety and to help make the community better. Presidents have ideas for laws for justice and fairness. Senators represent their state, and they decide if the president's ideas can be officially made laws. Honest candidates are important to all of us who care about our country.”

– Simon Canaglia

“A reason to vote for a candidate is that you can express your ideas through the candidate that you vote for. Your vote can change the election. How? When you vote, that is one more point for the person you vote for. If you are part of a campaign, you can get more people to vote for your candidate. You can also convince your friends (who) don’t want to vote to vote for your candidate.”

– Vince Chaustre

“I think …it is important for the community to be able to vote. If we do not vote, then the president who no one wants might get chosen and the community will be unhappy. That could cause problems for the government. Another reason to vote is that people might not like what the last president did and can stop him or her from becoming president again. Or it could be the opposite – people like what the president did, they could vote for him or her again.”

– Paloma Jorre

“People should vote for candidates because it gives the candidates a chance to follow their dreams. Also, because it helps a state, country, or continent grow and evolve. Senators and house members can make laws and projects for the community. Now remember. people are elected to change The world that we live in.”

– Otho F. Marlieri

“The most important reason to vote for a candidate is to get everyone’s opinion for the best candidate, because if everyone doesn't like one of them, and they’re picked … the wrong things would happen. People (might) have to leave their homes to live in another area. (Not) everyone would feel like they're not safe and comfortable.”

– Nikkie Nahuz

“It's important to vote because if you don't then you might not get the candidate you want! By voting you help your community by choosing a leader.

– Elise Nix

“You vote to elect your local government. It is important to have people in charge and help follow or create new rules to avoid chaos. It is important to vote for a person who has good values, such as honesty, integrity, humility, honesty and leadership. A good leader creates a good environment and people love to live in a great and happy environment. For these coming elections, make sure you research each candidate before you vote. Here are some of the questions I suggest: Do the candidates have clean records? What positive things have they done in the past? Are they family-oriented? How would they help our environment?”

– Alessandro Contreras

“I think that it is important to vote because you can improve your town, city, county, state and– in my case – village! If you vote you will feel free, and it is up to you to vote for the right candidate. Remember, voting is a duty, not just a privilege.”

– Lina Zadeh

“I think it is important to vote for a candidate because it is important to have a leader who can keep everything organized and put-together. It is very important to vote for a smart, honest candidate.”

– Angelica Grillas

