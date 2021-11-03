Voters say No to Virginia Key redevelopment

On Tuesday, City of Miami voted No – by a 53 to 47 percent vote - to a referendum that would have handed over development of Virginia Key and the Miami Marine Stadium site to Biscayne Marine Partners LLC.

The question posed to voters Tuesday was:

Shall Miami’s Charter be amended authorizing City to waive competitive bidding, negotiate, execute 75-year waterfront lease (marinas, restaurants, marine related uses) of approximately 27 acres (generally 3301, 3307, 3605, 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway) on the west side of Virginia Key with Biscayne Marine Partners LLC, for minimum:

$115,000,000 tenant capital investment

$2,750,000 annual rent (10% for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust) or fair market value

6% gross boat storage, fuel revenues; 4% gross revenues from other sources?

Had the referendum passed, voters would have granted, Biscayne Marine Partners, LLC and Key Biscayne resident Aabad Melwani, president of Rickenbacker Marina, the authority to redevelop the Rickenbacker and Marine Stadium marinas into a larger complex, reportedly with restaurants, retail shops, and boat storage and fueling facilities for 45 years with two 15-year renewal options.

In total, 28,426 votes were cast Tuesday, with almost 15,000 “No” votes (14,993).