Voting YES on Amendment 4 will get the proverbial wolf out of our charter

Former Councilmember Mike Kelly claims that proposed Charter Amendment No. 4 is “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” which means that it appears friendly but is actually hostile. This is quite ironic, because the “wolf in sheep’s clothing” was the Charter Amendment spearheaded by Dr. Kelly and others in 2007, which left our community with an outdated zoning code that has not been updated as needed.

He claims that is a good thing. He is wrong.

Dr. Kelly also claims that the Charter Amendment added in 2007 requires development projects to go to the voters. This is also wrong. The only items that go to the voters are certain amendments to the zoning code.

I served on the Charter Revision Commission that recommended Amendment 4. We suggested this Amendment based on best practices in municipal government. We studied other municipalities and focused on how to give Council the flexibility to make zoning decisions while protecting our way of life. We were mindful of the fact that the Zoning Code is complicated and technical, so amendments to it should not be made by the electorate, who often do not invest the time necessary to fully understand the issues.

Everyone is talking about the fear of increased density and suggesting that voting yes on Amendment 4 will turn Key Biscayne into another Brickell or Manhattan. This is a specious argument.

The truth is, increasing density beyond what is currently allowed – assuming anyone wanted to do it – is a complicated process that requires state-level review of the comprehensive master plan. While neither the state nor the Council is likely to approve increased density on a barrier island, such a process would occur over many months, with multiple opportunities for public input.

But, no one wants increased density.

The problem we have now is that even clarifications or updates to the Zoning Code must be decided by referendum. How many different ballot questions would be required to update or clarify the zoning code? Too many.

Currently there are only seven Amendments on the ballot and the misinformation circulating about them is rampant. Even Dr. Kelly admits that referendum elections are controversial. He uses that position to argue against utilizing the safeguard in our Charter allowing the people to repeal actions of the Village Council in the event the Village Council takes action contrary to the will of the people.

According to Dr. Kelly, controversial referenda on any and all changes to the zoning code are fine, but one that takes issue with a council zoning decision is not? This makes no sense.

Much of our Zoning Code was frozen in 2007.

Our Village Council should be empowered to protect our property values by having the flexibility to update and amend our Zoning Code so that we can address flooding and sea level rise. The best way to get there is to allow our municipal government to function like it is supposed to – with our Village Council making these decisions. Requiring a supermajority vote is an added layer of protection.

And, if the Village Council goes astray, the people have the power to force a referendum.

The “wolf” is in our Charter. While the proponents of the Charter Amendment that got us here may have been well-intended, the unintended consequences prohibit progress and the amending of the Zoning Code when warranted and in the best interests of the community. It is time to get the wolf out of our Charter, so we have an efficient government empowered to tackle our challenges.

I hope you will join me in voting “Yes” on Amendment 4.

Jennifer Stearns Buttrick, an attorney and longtime resident of Key Biscayne, served as a member of the 2022 Charter Revision Commission.