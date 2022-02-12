Legendary sports photographer Walter looss, who winters on Key Biscayne, counts himself lucky. “For over 50 years, I got paid to do something I loved.”

When Walter was 15, his father presented him with a Pentax camera with a 300 mm telephoto lens.

“I had the camera for a few days before I did anything with it,” he recalls. “One day we went to a Giants football game in the Bronx and I shot a few frames. I came home, processed the film, held the negatives up to the light, and – as my managing editor would later say – my future was unlocked. That was it.”

He started shooting professionally at 17. Almost immediately his career skyrocketed. At 19, he shot his first Sports Illustrated cover – of Art Mahaffey at Spring training in Clearwater.

To say that Walter has photographed some of the greatest names in sports is an understatement. He has shot virtually all of them. He has been referred to as “the da Vinci of sports photography” – a reference that makes him laugh, though he admits it’s a wonderful compliment.

“I started so young. Once I got on the Sports Illustrated train, I didn’t know anything else. I’d get a call at 10 a.m. telling me to be in Ft. Wayne, IN. I would just go. Then a call to be in Houston or Miami or Rio – wherever.”

Walter first came to the Key in 1967, on a shoot with his father. They stayed at the Key Biscayne Hotel, and he fondly remembers the nine-hole golf course. “I’ve always loved it here,” he says. “There’s no place like Key Biscayne. It’s another world. You fly into the airport, come over the bridge and then just – exhale.”

Over the years he found himself spending a lot of time here on assignments. He often stayed at the Silver Sands Motel, which he describes as “my favorite spot on Key Biscayne – still.”

In 2005, he and his wife, Eva, moved here. They bought a Mackle house with a terracotta roof on Myrtlewood. “Eva has great vision and she saw a whole different house there. We kept the frame but redid the roof and the house and made it into a wonderful home.”

Walter is perhaps best known for his controlled action portraits. As he describes it, those involve setting up an athlete in the right place, at the right time, with the right light, and then asking them to do what you want them to do.

“My favorite photograph of that genre is one I did with Michael Jordan in 1987.” Walter is referring to the celebrated shot known as “the Blue Dunk.” If you follow sports at all, or even if you don’t, you have probably seen it. The young Jordan is pictured from above, dunking a basketball against a brilliant blue court, his shadow trailing far below. Walter took the shot from a cherry picker.

He explains the setup. “We shot it in a parking lot that we painted half blue and half red.” Not knowing what color uniform Jordan was going to wear that day, they were prepared with two different backgrounds. “Since he showed up wearing red, we went with the blue court.”

During his time with Sports Illustrated, Walter attended 54 consecutive Super Bowl games. Super Bowl 54, played in Miami in 2020, was his last.

He offers a few words of advice for aspiring photographers. “I was fortunate – I hit the field at its peak. Now the opportunities are fewer. But keep shooting. You can still be a damn good photographer and enjoy it.”