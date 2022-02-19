Island residents will have two self-improvement opportunities later this month when the renowned Argentine Coaching School, Protagonist of Change, arrives in Key Biscayne. The event is free.

There will be a seminar, titled “From Victim to Protagonist,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Then, in what is described by the company as “a personal experience,” on Feb. 27 and 28 there will be a chance for participants to explore topics such as, “Who I am today is the result of my decisions and choices in the face of the challenges that life has put before me. Dare to look inside and choose again who you would like to be.”

The idea is that participants will be encouraged to restart their mind and heart “to connect with the change you want to see in your life.”

Coaches work with specific tools to help attendees discover paradigms that are limiting progress in their lives. The training focuses on three domains: body, language and emotion.

“Our mission is to be a channel for personal transformation processes and participants in a virtuous circle in which learning expands from love,” say the organizers..

The conference and personal sessions will be in Spanish.

For more information, visit protagonistadecambio.com or contact Director Magdalena Martinez Picabea at Magdalena@protagonistadecambio.com