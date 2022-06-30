Loud music from your automobile while riding on the island, could result in drivers receiving a ticket carrying a $114 fine as a new “loud noise” law goes into effect Friday, July 1.

The new law, one of about 150 new laws taking effect in Florida, prohibits sound produced by a radio, tape player, or other mechanical sound-making devices or instruments from within the motor vehicle that is “plainly audible” from at least 25 feet away.

It also prohibits playing music “louder than necessary for the convenient hearing by persons inside the vehicle in areas adjoining churches, schools, or hospitals.”

Key Biscayne Police Department Chief Frank Sousa said, like any law, education will be the key, followed by enforcement.

“We will talk to our officers about the regulation, but frankly, from what I’ve noticed, it has not been a major issue on the Key, which is good,” Sousa added.

