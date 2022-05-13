“We can prevent this,” Police pleads with residents for help as two cars and four golf carts were stolen on the island this past week

Leaving keys inside vehicles and golf carts can only lead to trouble as some Key Biscayne residents learned this week.

Four golf carts and two luxury cars -- a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz -- were stolen from residential neighborhoods since Sunday, likely the work of visitors to the “island paradise,” according to Police Chief Frank Sousa.

“The important thing out of all this is we can prevent this,” he said Thursday afternoon. “In my seven months in the Village, it's always been (after) leaving the key fob in the car or the car is left unlocked. We are a safe community. We are very safe, but we have to work together and do our part.”

Three of the golf carts were stolen overnight Sunday and another Wednesday night. All four -- with an estimated value of between $8,000-$12,000 -- have been recovered and in “good shape,” Sousa said. At least two of the carts had keys in the ignition, he said.

The two vehicles were stolen on different nights, but Sousa did not have the specific areas.

The BMW, stolen overnight Sunday, was recovered in Fort Lauderdale – ironically, where Sousa had worked before joining the Key Biscayne force late last year. He said officials there are processing the case.

The Mercedes-Benz, stolen Wednesday night, had not been recovered as of late Thursday afternoon, but “we're working a couple of leads,” Sousa said.

As far as who's responsible?

“Every single time since I've been here, it's been people outside Key Biscayne,” Sousa said. "One thing to note, we make arrests very quickly."

Not removing valuables or leaving vehicles unlocked doesn't just happen on Key Biscayne.

“It's an everywhere thing,” Sousa said with a sigh.

The last time a similar spree of crimes took place on Key Biscayne was in January, when five cars were broken into on Sunrise Drive and five arrests were quickly made following the armed robbery of two young men on East Enid Drive that same overnight Sunday heading into MLK Day. Those suspects were traced to a residential address in South Miami.

“The moral of this is that we need to work together,” said Sousa, who sent out a bulletin to residents earlier Thursday, asking them to remove valuables and lock their vehicles.

“We have great technology, great detectives, great officers,” he added. “It is a concern, but we are confident we can disrupt this case quickly. We have some things in place already in effect so, hopefully, (we can solve this quickly).”