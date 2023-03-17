Remember those cartoons in which an organ grinder's monkey would hold out a tin cup to solicit coins?

Well, that's not exactly how donations from grant funding work, said Colleen Blank, laughing.

Key Biscayne's Capital Improvements Projects Manager during the past 15 months has played a pivotal role in helping the city land a good portion of the more than $7 million in grants over the past two years.

The latest windfall came this past week when the Village was awarded an $885,000 Resilient Florida Grant through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to specifically target the design completion of system upgrades in the Key Biscayne K-8 stormwater basin, where severe flooding occurs.

"It's definitely been a team effort," said Blank, who also serves as the Village's Grant Manager. "I'm fairly new here, so the support from the team in making sure each application is competitive, and we're getting as much as we can, is important."

Village Manager Steve Williamson has been impressed with her efforts.

"She is doing a great job leading an aggressive effort to capture external funding sources that provide a strong return on investment as we maintain what we have ... and build for a better future."

The $885,000 grant for resiliency has not even been the largest.

Just recently, the Village received notice that a $2.7 million Hazard Mitigation Grant for flood control was on its way. That federal money, originating from Hurricane Irma Federal Disaster Declaration, started with an application from Public Works Director Jake Ozyman at the county level before trickling through the state and FEMA process.

Coins tinkling into the Village's proverbial "tin cup" at a steady pace have not been surprising to Blank.

"We have a very unique situation here on Key Biscayne, and we also have competent and talented people writing these applications. We are making sure we put effort into pursuits that will give us a strong return on investment.

"Really, I think we're all just very grateful."

Key Biscayne residents also should feel that way, in that the grant money "leverages taxpayer money to go further," she said.

"It starts with our people. When residents passed that $100 million resilient (General Obligation) bond, the message is that they want this and what's (available). That's a credit to the community for that big leap."

Blank, a native of Ohio, moved to Florida about 18 months ago from St. Louis with her husband, whose family lives on the island. Her background was city and regional planning, putting her master's degree to good use, but she also has been a zoning administrator and transportation planner and even had roles relating to urban design.

Grant funding for Key Biscayne isn't confined to resiliency efforts. Recently, the Village was awarded about $22,675 for a 50-50 share of a Growing Roots for Environmentally Equitable Neighborhoods matching grant from Miami-Dade County. The Village will be adding about 50 trees along roadways, in the Village Green and at Harbor Park.

"We are always seeking grant opportunities to supplement our taxpayer money to help invest in what's important for our residents," Williamson said. "Goals, like improving resilient infrastructure, reducing traffic and enhancing our parks."

Sometimes funding from other sources doesn't come through, such as when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $600,000 that had been earmarked for vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle enhancements along Crandon Boulevard. That's when the focus turns to grants or other possible sources of revenue.

But resiliency is a very important project in Florida, and Key Biscayne's city leaders and lobbyists have made that abundantly clear to officials at the county level and to those in Tallahassee and Washington, DC.

Before the arrival of Williamson and Blank, Key Biscayne had often hired consultants to try and rein in grant money, "but not as much as we've been pursuing," she said.

"Grant administration and reporting can take a lot of effort ... so we're pursuing an aggressive program that deliberately calculates the return on investment for each grant or other sources of funding,” she said.

The key, Blank said, is establishing relationships with all of the sources of grant funding, including non-for-profit foundations; state agencies such as the Florida Department of Transportation or Florida Department of Environmental Protection; local agencies such as Miami-Dade's Transportation Planning Organization; and federal sources, as well.

"It's important we build these relationships," Blank said, "to show how committed we are to set a strong foundation that helps us maintain what we have while building for a future that can be as bright as it can be."

Recent grant awards to Key Biscayne

2023

$885,000 from Resilient Florida for K-8 stormwater design & construction

$330,000 from Resilient Florida to update Village vulnerability assessment

$2,747,269 from Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for immediate flood control

$162,839 from Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to procure generators

$500,000 from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for USACE work plan

$460,000 from Road Impact Fees to improve Crandon Boulevard intersections

$166,679 from Transit Development Grant for additional Freebee vehicles

2022