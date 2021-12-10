Small, but mighty.

Bolstering their unified stance supporting Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado’s requests to cancel the procurement process for the Rickenbacker Causeway and start anew, the Village of Key Biscayne Council unanimously approved their resolution at Tuesday night’s Council meeting.

The resolution, originally adopted Sept. 30, had to be adjusted after Mayor Levine Cava, earlier in the day, recommended the Board of County Commissioners to cancel the Request for Proposal (RFP) No. 01982, formalized back on July 8 to “Develop, Maintain and Operate the Rickenbacker Causeway and Associated Recreational Elements.”

Village Mayor Mike Davey said, “I believe we all are going in the right direction with this.”

He’s hoping for a new, collaborative public process with stakeholder and community support, making sure any project and decision about tolls are “what’s best for Key Biscayne and the (Miami-Dade) community” for many years to come.

Even if Key Biscayne doesn’t get all of its wishes, at least, perhaps, “we won’t get something we don’t want,” Davey said.

The Board of County Commissioners tentatively has scheduled Jan. 19 for its next meeting, one day after the Village Council holds its regular meeting.

Seven votes among the 13 commissioners will be required to accept Mayor Levine Cava’s recommendation to start the process over, with an eye on potential federal funding to replace Bear Cut Bridge, listed as “the most critical public safety element” in the Village’s resolution.

“You do the best you can to express your opinion and hope others appreciate it since (we’re) a key stakeholder — THE key stakeholder in fact — and how important the Rickenbacker is to us being the only access to our homes and for the bicyclists and park-goers as well,” said Council member Ed London.

“Nobody on that Commission doesn’t realize how dependent we are on the causeway.”

One vote that should go Key Biscayne’s way would come from Commissioner Regalado, who earlier followed the advice of residents and city leaders and requested Mayor Levine Cava to end the current process.

London, like others on the KB Council, suggested relaying their message clearly.

“Anyone who is friends with anyone on that Commission, or even friends of friends of friends, please convey to them how important it is to Key Biscayne to be considered when they issue a new RFP and tell them we would like to participate,” London said.

“If things go our way, we have to be ready with a plan of our own,” Ignacio Segurola urged his fellow Council members. In case things don’t go Key Biscayne’s way, he told Council members he would go as far as supporting legal action against the County.

Instead, it was decided, the seven Village Council members will each bring their own ideas to the Jan. 18 regular meeting, where they will collaborate to form the best plan to move forward. The possibility of bringing on a consultant or designer/planner also could be in the mix.

Ever since the Board of County Commissioners approved the bidding process to compete against the unsolicited proposal known as the Plan Z Consortium, Village leaders and Key Biscayne residents were skeptical of what has been perceived by many as a lack of transparency and not excluding the city, even as a key stakeholder, from the mandatory “Cone of Silence” imposed to protect Plan Z proprietary rights.

City leaders also perceived a desire to turn what should be a “transportation plan with a recreational component” into one with a more recreational emphasis to help improve safety for the half-million bicycles which travel the causeway annually ahead of traffic congestion and safety issues when it comes to nearly 15 million vehicles a year.

Commissioner Regalado’s public town hall on Sept. 22 at the Key Biscayne Community Center attracted a large crowd and the meeting got boisterous at times, leading to dozens and dozens of calls and emails directed to Miami-Dade County leaders.

“We have motivated this community,” Council member Luis Lauredo said.

Now, will the adoption of the resolution have an effect?

“We’ll find out,” London said.