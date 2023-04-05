“My wife says I don't have good taste," joked Village of Key Biscayne Councilman Ed London. "(But) I think it looks great."

London was addressing the aesthetics of a proposed two-story mixed-use commercial building at the area known as the Entry Block to the Village.

After much discussion concerning drainage, possible traffic issues and even its "modern" looks, Council members voted 5-2 during Tuesday night's Village Council meeting to approve the resolution for the site plan, as many attendees applauded.

"What your code had asked of us, we've given you," said attorney Mario Garcia-Serra, representing a team led by Carlos Lopez, manager of the property owners, ES KB Partners LLC.

Based on illustrations, the structure will comprise 25,581 square feet (10,064 of retail and 15,517 of office space) with a surface parking lot and underground level parking area with a total of 100 parking spaces at 12-24 Crandon Boulevard.

This proposal is much smaller than the one presented in 2021 by potential investors of the property, who were turned down for a facility that would have covered some 40,000 square feet.

That was dubbed "Key Biscayne Gateway," and included a rooftop restaurant with magnificent views, a small amphitheater on the grounds below and three floors of retail and office space, 49 feet high.

Several residents spoke before Council on Tuesday night, the majority in favor of the project that would improve the look of what has been just empty space for some seven years at a prime entry point.

It was nearly a complete reversal from three weeks ago when residents feared more density, often referring to rumors about the Entry Block in relation to the Strategic Vision Plan.

Lucas Boccheciampe said he supported the project but was taken aback that the building might be "too modern" for the Village.

"There's talk of compatibility ... (but) we should revitalize the old buildings," he said. "They feel old, the tiles are broken, it's like a mess. Having a brand new building is very good. Everyone liked the old Yacht Club, but the new one looks better. The church at St. Agnes (is a new structure going up). We've moved to the evolution of the island.

"I'm a real estate agent. I love to sell the island. But the common question I get is, 'Why is everything so old?' " as laughter broke out.

"Every time he says 'old' he keeps looking at me," London said, jokingly.

"We just need new designs," Boccheciampe said. "(For) the modernization of the island."

That seemed to be the ice-breaker the Council needed to sway the votes.

Frank Caplan earlier said he wasn't sure what to do. London appeared to be working on calculations. Allison McCormick said she, personally, wouldn't like driving into the Village and seeing big walls first, but the modern look might have swayed her.

Fernando Vazquez cast one of the two "no" votes, concerned with not seeing the final drainage plans, especially since the land is adjacent to mangroves, which Calleros Gauger called, essentially, "waterfront property."

Brett Moss, an arquitect, cast the other "no" vote, asking questions about the 12-foot ceilings and where the mechanical equipment would be located on the premises. He also wondered if the verticality of the walls could be imposing to some, but he really wanted to make sure the project "is appropriate for Key Biscayne."

The illustration of the structure appears to take a similar "modern" style as illustrations of the new library, which will bookend the Village.

As far as traffic concerns, there were several, but Village Planner Jeremy Calleros Gauger pointed out that egress from the facility would offer several alternatives, such as staying right and going back down to Fernwood, or going up a block and making a U-turn at Sonesta rather than a U-turn closest to the building on Crandon Boulevard.

One study showed that, on the average, 69 net new trips would take place in that area during daylight hours and 81 new trips at night.

"That already is a failed intersection," Vazquez said. "Anything we are going to do to the intersection is improve it."

Jose Aoun, who has resided on Key Biscayne since 2010, favored the project for a couple of reasons.

"At the Ocean Club, I spearheaded a census," he said, first noticing there were a lot of retired people, two in a condo, or people from overseas who would just come for vacations.

"Now, what I'm seeing is that we have a lot of new families ... teenagers. The 'active' population in the Key has grown immensely but leisure space has not. I think this would improve the quality of life. ... And the tax revenue (would help the Village)."

The roof space is designed to accommodate the enclosed padel tennis sport, in which a net would have to be placed over the court area so balls wouldn't strike pedestrians or vehicles below.

Noise from the sport would have to be regulated, Council members said.

Jose Matos said he's a civil engineer, contractor and developer, and was impressed by the project's renderings.

"I like the look of the project," he said. "The reason I moved my office from the Key is lack of bigger spaces ... I really like the look, modern ..."

Garcia-Serra, an environmental and land use attorney with the Gunster law firm in Miami, addressed all issues that were brought up earlier in the evening, saying the bus stop "is moving south, regardless, because of the new right-hand turn lane;" and that the facility is designed to accommodate the 18-wheel delivery trucks, which have trouble maneuvering in other Village retail locations.

As far as other concerns? He said they are all technical.

"For it to work for the client, it has to work for the Village," Garcia-Serra said, noting conversations will take place architect to architect, and for drainage solutions, talk will be between civil engineer and civil engineer before building permits are submitted.

"Traffic is a hard issue, no matter how reliable traffic reports are," he said.

Another resident who favored the project was Jorge Ortiz, who has lived on Key Biscayne for a dozen years.

"The architect has done a great job enhancing (that area), and also, as a taxpayer, what it would bring to the community," he said. "The taxes (revenue) will be great for us, and (it will be) better looking than an empty lot."