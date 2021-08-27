“We need to start being more proactive when it comes to this (Rickenbacker) causeway ...”

In the movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” zany Jeff Spicoli tells his buds how playing Pac-man is just like life: “Decimate or get decimated.” Words still couldn’t ring truer, especially in the business world, and specifically the Rickenbacker Causeway.

That quote, “We need to start being more proactive when it comes to this causeway ...” is not from this past Tuesday’s Village Council meeting but rather from an April 9, 2019 meeting.

That night, as the new Village Council was starting their term, new Mayor Mike Davey proposed a vision that would call for Key Biscayne to develop a plan, using infrastructure funds, acquiring a partner, and even proposing a 99-year lease to “own” the rights to the Rickenbacker Causeway, so the community could have a say in how a new design or repairs would help alleviate traffic jams, reduce accidents involving bicyclists and pedestrians, and control tolls.

That came in the wake of Miami-Dade County officials opening their eyes to an original Plan Z concept from architect Bernard Zyscovich to provide safety needs, repairs, and enhancements to the much-traveled, iconic and scenic thoroughfare built in 1947.

This past Tuesday night, the Council — on a suggestion from Vice Mayor Ed London — pushed forward on a new drive to take control of the causeway, but they might be looking through the fence from the outside since Key Biscayne is now considered a stakeholder and part of a “Cone of Silence” for a Request for Proposal (RFP) that the county released to bidders two weeks ago.

In addition, London told the Islander News late Thursday afternoon that raising the type of money for such a huge partnership like this would likely not happen at this time.

“Last Tuesday night, I supported a plan (to look into a partnership),” London said. “Today, I found out, because of our debt cap, it would require another referendum to increase the debt cap in order to issue revenue bonds, even though revenue bonds would not affect the Village’s credit.”

“Unfortunately, because of time constraints, it is not practical at this time,” added London.

There is a rapidly approaching Nov. 4 deadline in which bidders could challenge the “Plan Z Consortium” proposal, which reportedly runs $510 million but includes an observation deck and other new amenities, as well as replacement of Bear Cut Bridge, and repairs to the William Powell Bridge as well as to the Venetian Causeway.

In the meantime, Mayor Davey, and supported by Councilmember Luis Lauredo, has called a strategic meeting of Council members at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1 to discuss possible options, including asking the county to remove its “stakeholder” status so Village officials could speak with prospective bidders.

So, what happened between the time of the Council meeting of April 9, 2019 — when Mayor Davey brought forth his ideas — and Tuesday night’s Council meeting?

The ball began rolling — well, almost began rolling — in 2018, when Davey was first elected mayor of Key Biscayne.

During a celebratory lunch at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, residents Fausto Gomez and Servando Parapar, a professional engineer, talked to Mayor Davey about the history of the Rickenbacker Causeway.

“We suggested Key Biscayne prepare itself as a community to have a cogent plan,” said Gomez, who has owned property on the island since 2001 and considers himself only as an “active and informed citizen.”

According to Gomez, they told Mayor Davey that former County Mayor Carlos Alvarez had offered to sell the causeway to MDX (the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority) at one point and that then-Mayor Carlos Gimenez was offered a P3 (public-private partnership) for the project from two firms that eventually dissolved their partnership after being linked to the bridge collapse at Florida International University.

Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and the privatization idea was placed on hold until this year, when Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava acted upon the unsolicited proposal submitted March 3 from the Plan Z Consortium.

On the evening of April 9, 2019, then-Village Manager Andrea Agha said during the “Request for Qualification for Rickenbacker Causeway” agenda item, that “previous Council had directed us to put together a scope of services, with minimum qualifications and criteria” for a request of a written report which would review existing plans and those proposed in the past. It would come back to Council with a probable cost and the Village’s vision, and they would present it to a planning and engineering firm, if they had accepted it.

Mayor Davey, that night, told Council members, “We need to start being more proactive when it comes to this causeway ... we talk about all of the issues that we have to deal with on Key Biscayne, but the fundamental issue expressed to us through Ultra (music festival) is that we need to get better control, a better way to get on and off the island.”

He told Council of the original Plan Z, which was then proposed as an unsolicited bid to the county in which a P3 would be created to own and operate the Rickenbacker.

“My concern is that if we don’t devise our own concept of what we (should eventually want), someone is going to come in with a P3 and give it to the county, win the bid and we’re stuck with what we get,” Mayor Davey added. “My desire is to have a plan ready to go, whether it’s feasible or not for us to control ... and not allowing another entity to control our ingress and egress.”

His vision was to use infrastructure funds to control the rights of the causeway and bring in a partner who would design and operate the causeway, say for a 99-year lease.

Then-Council member Katie Petros, who said she liked the idea, questioned as to why the Village would need a concept first since she believed the partner would create the design plans. “If you had to wait for design plans, it would take six months,” she said, preferring Mayor Davey to first seek out a partner and/or county approval.

Council member Ed London turned to Davey that night and facetiously asked, “So, we’re going into the causeway business? The bridge is up for sale?”

Although he wasn’t immediately onboard, London did tell Davey, “I’m all for doing what you want to do ... but, first, find an infrastructure fund, and then we come up with a concept. But the county has to be interested in doing it.”

Council member Brett Moss asked, “Could it be some type of quick sketch?”

Council member Allison McCormick suggested the community could help with concept ideas.

“We have people who drive the causeway every day and they may have ideas,” she said.

Agha even suggested there might be “some seed money” in the county fund to study infrastructure.

Petros was taken in. “I’m very excited about the idea,” she said. “Whatever you can do to push it forward, the better.”

But nothing happened, Gomez said. “There was no appetite (from the county).”

“In hindsight, I made a mistake when Mayor Davey (brought that idea up in 2019),” London said. “I didn’t think much of it and just didn’t want to get involved in operating a causeway. I didn’t think it was the right thing to do. Now we’re looking at a complete privatization. I should have supported him. I guess I misjudged it.”

Taking responsibility is a noble move for London, now the Vice Mayor for the Village. But some of the other Council members that evening had little or nothing to contribute.

And, in the end, the idea — like pulling the plug on “Pac-man” — was quietly decimated.

To watch a replay of the Rickenbacker portion of the April 9, 2019 meeting, click here.