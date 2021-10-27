“We’re excited about adding some new residents…” Commissioner Regalado as she prepares to hold redistricting boundaries meeting Wednesday

Key Biscayne residents and those living in the proximity of District 7 are invited to hear a preview of how the next redistricting boundaries might look when Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel Regalado presents a community outreach meeting on Zoom at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Following the Census every 10 years, counties analyze — whether from appointed committees or the commissioners themselves — their current districts as it relates to virtually equal population and adjust accordingly when districts get out of alignment.

Regalado said the population growth has shifted south in Miami-Dade County, so the Districts 8 and 9 boundaries likely will be affected the most.

“We’re excited about adding some new residents and keeping the ones we’ve been representing for awhile,” she said.

The Dec. 1 final approval by the 13-member Board of County Commissioners also could change who represents your particular district.

The current District 7 boundaries date back to when Xavier L. Suarez was elected in 2011 to the commission post, representing not only Key Biscayne but the City of Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami and Pinecrest as well.

The estimated population of Miami-Dade County has grown 8.54% to 2,721,110 since 2010 (2,506,970).

But, according to World Population Review and the U.S. Census data, the county’s growth rate has leveled off at a steady 0.08% since 2019.

Email your thoughts or questions prior to the meeting at district7@miamidade.gov.

The meeting ID on Zoom is: 879 4307 4660.