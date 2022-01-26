Weather advisory… iguanas in the rain forecast

A cold front this weekend is forecast to drop temperatures into the high 30’s and low 40’s for Saturday and Sunday mornings, and as the temperatures drop, so could iguanas drop from trees.

This occurrence is real as the cold-blooded reptiles can't tolerate lower temperatures well. Falling iguanas are likely still alive—even if they have temporarily entered a frozen state—and they usually recover quickly.

According to the National Weather Service, when temperatures reach 40 degrees or colder, iguanas they become immobile and appear dead. However, be warned that they should not be touched as they will come to life when they "unfreeze" in the morning sun.

If you encounter a frozen iguana around your home, on the sidewalk or around the island and you're inclined to get involved, The Miami Herald published a video with some tips on "how to help frozen iguanas."