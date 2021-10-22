A bleak weekend weather outlook has forced organizers to cancel the much-anticipated Haunted Hike event, scheduled at Bill Baggs Cape Florida for Saturday, October 23.

Haunted Hike organizing committee chair Manny Rionda cited safety concerns created by the anticipated weather conditions. “We felt that it was a big ask to have all the volunteers set up and function in these conditions, which show no signs of changing over the next 36 hours.”

Organizing committee member Rumya Sundaram said the prospect of more rain and lightning Saturday created concerns for and "unpleasant and possibly dangerous conditions."

"We're all really disappointed," said Sundaram.

Rionda added that the carnival area, which was to run concurrent with the hike, will also be cancelled for the same safety concerns. “Luckily, we will be able to carry a credit for our significant investment and have the rides back for a future event within the next 12 months,” Rionda said.

Rionda thanked the many volunteers and supporters who have worked to prepare for the event.

“While I am incredibly bummed out, I am equally grateful to all those who stepped up to participate this year. I hope that you continue to be interested in our events at the Park and thank you for your ongoing support. Much love and gratitude,” added Rionda.

The Haunted Hike was due to take place Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.