The heavy rains Thursday, and a repeat threat of rain forecast for Friday has caused Key Biscayne Piano Festival organizers to cancel the performance scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19.

Piano Festival founder Amarylli Fridegotto said there was a plan to move the event indoors to the Community Center, but after discussing the potential move with Village officials, the cost of moving the event in short notice did not make sense, Fridegotto told Islander News.

“The weather ruined the concert expectations.”

There was a surprise awaiting those planning to attend the event, which was to be held at The Cleat, inside Bill Baggs. Fridegotto herself was to perform on the piano, with special arrangements made by a recent Latin Grammy winner.

The next Key Biscayne Piano Festival event is scheduled for December.

For more information, visit keypianofestival.org