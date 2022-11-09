Weekend tennis tournament raises money for education programs in Colombia

The 14th annual Building the Future Foundation's tennis tournament on Saturday will not include world-class tennis stars like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal, but the local players on hand will be treating the competition as if it were a Grand Slam event.

That’s because the tournament – starting at 1 p.m. at The Ritz-Carlton Tennis Center – benefits the education of socio-economically vulnerable children.

The event is an open invitation for male and female tennis players. Winners in each division earn prizes.

The Building the Future Foundation, launched in 2008, is dedicated to developing educational resources for students in the U.S. and Latin America, including redeveloping infrastructure and creating interchange programs for students to travel between countries, said Kenneth Plotkin, a founding member of the Foundation along with his mother Beatriz Plotkin and sister Cheryl Plotkin Lopez.

"The foundation's primary focus is development for education resources," said Kenneth Plotkin, a business owner and philanthropist. "We have the support from our family, they support all of the foundation's efforts."

Plotkin, a business owner, philanthropist and Key Biscayne resident, said the foundation collaborates with Lions Clubs International. The program works with educational institutes to help create a healthy environment among students, parents and teachers.

Plotkin said they adopted one school in Columbia and developed training and education programs. "We do it over and over again and it repeats itself every school year," he said. "The impact showcases how we collaborate with other organizations, including social awareness projects.

"Our purpose is to implement principles and schools and community values."

The tennis tournament is an opportunity for the community to watch some fierce tennis competition.

Plotkin said he won't be participating in the tournament because of the level of competition.

"I play tennis (but I’m) not a hardcore tennis player. I play to have fun," he said. "The people in the tournament are very competitive. I jump in just to have fun."

Fees to enter the tournament are $50 per person for players, and $25 for non-players. To register, or for more information, click here or call (305) 798-8182.