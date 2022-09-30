Rising tides meant rising concerns Friday morning as the Atlantic Ocean's 2-3-foot waves came flowing, unusually high, into the beaches of Key Biscayne Beach and at the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

"We're getting a lot of water halfway into the beach access," said Bill Baggs manager Jorge Brito, showing a video and photos of muddy water rolling into a beach that cannot safely be accessed at the moment. "Not sure what is causing it."

Currently, the King Tide periods are combining with the daily high tide, which was set for 12:39 p.m. on Friday.

Key Biscayne Police were called out to alert tourists and residents to avoid walking on the beach in that area, from Key Colony to, specifically, Bill Baggs, for now.

Longterm resident Toby B Rohrer sent some pictures from her perch and commented, "The beach is gone, been overtaken by the waves."

Dr. Roland Saminy, Village of Key Biscayne's Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, said it's basically high surf around the King Tide and high tide period, no doubt washing away some of the sand that was put in a year ago.

"We're always scared to lose (the beach), and events like this don't help," he said.

Hurricane Ian's final push up Florida's coast sent powerful winds whipping counterclockwise late Thursday as far as the Cape Canaveral area. Whether that had any effect is not known.

"In a way, this gives us an interesting little glimpse of the challenges of the future," he said. "It's only going to get worse."

Just this week, PBS was airing the documentary, "Sinking Cities," maybe not just a coincidence.

Dr. Samimy said Friday's high surf was not emanating from a higher Miami River at this point.

In 2021, a $2.03 million beach nourishment program was implemented on Key Biscayne, mostly paid by FEMA. Some 23,000 cubic yards of sand were supplied "and the Village chose to send $450,000 to put an additional 8,000 cubic feet in order to maximize the permit (allowed for that project)," Dr. Samimy explained.

The next project, with the backing of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will further fortify -- and likely raise -- the dunes. It's all part of an overall plan to protect all sides of Key Biscayne.

King Tides is a term people give to extraordinarily spring tides, when the moon is closest to the earth in its elliptical orbit, and that usually happens in September, October and November, Dr. Samimy said.

As the water rushed into the base of some of the picnic tables on Bill Baggs, Brito was more than happy to accommodate guests at the park.

"There's a nice breeze, it's a gorgeous day," he said. "It is a nice day for a picnic, just not on the beach."