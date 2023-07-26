Steve Powel said he bought his expansive home on Island Drive three years ago, but he's had to greet guests at the back door or from the rear of the house since the property that borders three streets does not have a front driveway.

At stake during last week's Village Council meeting was a variance request to allow a driveway width of 59 feet, where otherwise, the city calls for a maximum driveway width of 36 feet (or 32% of the lineal frontage).

There is no precedent in the Village's current code for such a unique property, essentially two corner lots totaling 21,000 square feet of frontage on Harbor, Mashta and Island drives.

Despite a recommendation for denial by Building, Zoning and Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gauger, mainly to the excess paving that would negatively impact the right-of-way for drainage issues, Powel said he would hire a firm to address that issue.

"Staff says there (would be) a negative impact on the welfare of the community," Powel said. "We don't feel that. We have reached out to (our) consultant at our own cost."

Neighbors within 300 feet of 441 Island Drive were notified of the variance request, he said. "No one showed up (to complain), and in fact, we received two letters of support.”

At the end of the discussion, Councilman Ed London said Powel should be granted the variance ince nothing in the current code would deny such an addition. His fellow Council members agreed, but only on the condition of the amended drainage solution Powel proposes.

In his official letter to Calleros Gauger, Powel explained that his property is "the only lot within the VKB that fronts on three streets and that my property has approximately 392 feet of road frontage, which is almost 500% more frontage than the typical interior lot and more than 200% rnore frontage than the typical corner lot in the VKB. The Existing Zoning Code reads that driveways and walkways are limited to a minimum of 36 feet or 32% of the lineal frontage.

"Today, my property is improved with 32 feet, and 8% of the lineal frontage. The variance to allow an additional 23 feet will result in 15% of lineal frontage, or 59 feet. The property also has approximately 11,500 square feet of landscaped, fertilized and maintained swale right-of-way area, which is significantly larger than the average size of most home sites in the VKB," the letter read.

Currently, Powel's residence, built in 2003, has 32 feet of paving on the southeast (rear) side, but he is seeking an additional 27 feet on the northeast (West Mashta Drive) side, "this lot's primary entrance," Calleros Gauger said.

He wrote in his findings that the variance request was "inconsistent," based on the fact it "does not maintain the basic intent and purpose of the Zoning and Land Development Regulations as this does not promote nor preserve the character and ecological quality of the Village as articulated in the Comprehensive Plan."

But, he did say the visual impact to the surrounding area would be "minimal since the proposed driveways facing West Mashta and Island Drive are both below that allowed by code if they were individual properties."

The current driveway includes approximately 540 square feet of paved area, while the proposed addition includes 880 square feet of additional paved space.

The Village's goal is to increase permeable landscaping to allow water to infiltrate the ground as quickly as possible.

"Every (new) driveway has to be permeable," said Councilman Brett Moss, who also thought a total of three driveways (two out front) seemed excessive.

Council member Allison McCormick said by allowing a variance, "We're improving the aesthetics" of that corner lot.

Village Attorney Chad Friedman said the current code does allow a variance for "a reasonable condition" but that the drainage condition would still be the subject of approval of the director (Calleros Gauger in this case)."

Powel appeared relieved after the vote.

"I bought (this house) in 2020," he said earlier, "but never thought it'd be so difficult and so expensive (to add a driveway)."