“We're super excited; it's huge,” DeSantis earmarks $650,000 to Village for Stormwater Infrastructure Program

Governor Ron DeSantis made an appearance this week under sunny skies at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, but there was no time for lounging in a hammock or dipping his toes in the sand.

Standing behind a podium with a blue and white banner that read, "Protecting Florida Together," DeSantis announced the award of a $650,000 State of Florida grant to the Village of Key Biscayne for its Stormwater Infrastructure Program through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Biscayne Bay program.

"We were surprised," said Village Manager Steve Williamson, who directed the grant application during the summer. "Obviously, where we are (located), we have a big impact on Biscayne Bay, both in helping clean it and the potential of damaging it (if we don't take measures). We're super excited; it's huge. It will help us improve our infrastructure on how we move water out to the Bay and ensuring we have water quality."

Coincidentally, the award came on the same day as the Village held a public meeting entitled "Immediate Flood Control & Mitigation Project."

"The two will be very well connected," Williamson said.

The award was part of a grant package totaling $22.7 million for the environmental protection of Biscayne Bay, which includes restoration of wetlands, stormwater management and septic-to-sewer conversions to "reduce the impacts."

Since taking office, DeSantis said some $30 million already has been allocated to protect the Bay.

"It's a very big, populous part of the state," he said. "And, so, there's just, naturally, things that you have to deal with. ... So, being able to do some of the things we're doing with this is going to have a lot of effects downstream and it's going to make the Bay better."

DeSantis' announcement, with the hypnotizing aqua-colored water lapping in the background, also included the establishment of the Biscayne Bay Commission (House Bill 1177, co-sponsored by former Sen. Ileana Garcia) that is tasked with creating a strategic plan for improvements.

“The creation of the Biscayne Bay Commission gives the Village of Key Biscayne the opportunity to work collaboratively with State officials and Miami-Dade County’s Biscayne Bay task force to find solutions that will protect the Bay and improve the condition of our community’s aquatic refuge,” Williamson said.

“We are grateful to Gov. DeSantis and Sen. Alexis Calatayud for their support of the Village’s resiliency programs and for their assistance in restoring our beautiful Biscayne Bay.”

The grant money will be used to support the Village’s resilient infrastructure program, including testing materials, designs and configurations of green infrastructure to form the design of a Village-wide infrastructure system.

Williamson had a simple explanation regarding the focus of this "totally different project."

"We are taking (the water) from the source; rain hits the ground, and you have oils, dirt, fertilizer, all the stuff from people's yards, in the roadway," he explained. "How do we address water quality (from the road to our systems), and make it as clean as it can be" before it re-enters the Bay?

The $650,000 will not be replacing anything on the Village's current budget.

"Just more work, but that's good," Williamson said.

Six other communities or organizations also will benefit from the grant:

* Coral Gables ($2 million for sanitary sewer improvements);

* Miami Springs ($2 million for stormwater infrastructure);

* North Miami ($2.3 million for septic-to-sewer conversions);

* Cutler Bay ($700,000 for wetland restoration);

* Miami-Dade County ($14.5 million for water quality and pollution projects); and

* The nonprofit Miami River Fund, Inc. ($600,000 for marine debris management and stormwater).

Biscayne Bay is an important economic driver, as Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said earlier in the year when she made it a priority to clean the Bay and allow residents and visitors to enjoy the area's postcard gem.

In a Twitter post, Cava said, “These funds will help accelerate septic to sewer conversions, improve stormwater management, and restore critical wetlands across the county.”

"People want to be here. They understand how nice it is," DeSantis said. "But we've also seen over the years that it has a lot of unique challenges, and there have been a lot of efforts to recognize this and to help ameliorate problems as best that we could."