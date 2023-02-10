Have you ever thought about stepping up to volunteer for a non-profit group, but were unable to find a simple way to do it?

There’s an app for that.

Two MAST students, siblings Camila and Federico Acquarone, last year created an app called We Teer (short for We Volunteer) that facilitates connecting volunteers with organizations needing help.

“We wanted to make it easier for people to be able to share their time helping others by volunteering,” said Camila, who, as with her brother, was born in Uruguay and raised in Key Biscayne.

“We learned so much when we were volunteers, and it was so rewarding for everyone involved. We wanted others to experience this too,” added Federico.

The app was inspired by their mother’s unsuccessful effort to find a place to volunteer to help the elderly. Camila and Federico wanted to help facilitate that process.

At first they thought about creating a website. Camila even studied coding to learn how to build a site. They soon discovered that apps were easier to make, and use, so they focused on that. They enlisted the help of their father, Gabriel, who owns an Argentinian IT company called Deep Creek Solutions (DCS), which helped build the app.

“We had many Zoom meetings with DCS, sharing drawings and sketching out ideas until we finally made We Teer,” said Camila. “The name stands for ‘We Volunteer,’ and the goal is for people to come together as a community to help others.”

There are now over 30 organizations and more than 700 volunteers on We Teer. They meet both virtually and face to face to discuss volunteer opportunities for adults and children alike. For example, helping children in Ecuador learn English, or providing Key Biscayne elders a ride to doctor appointments.

Among the organizations on the app include Flying High For Haiti, Ocean Vida Youth, Hermanos de la Calle, KB Kid’s Marketplace, A Zero Waste Culture, Turtle Team, and the Nobis Foundation.

To teach children ages 5-10 about the benefits of volunteering, Camila and Federico are starting a We Teer Kid’s Club. The group’s first meeting is from 10 a.m. to noon on February 11 at the Village Green Park..

“We will be making cards for hospitalized children, and sharing other ways young children can volunteer,” said Federico. “It is a great way for children to learn about helping others and getting involved in their communities.”

Organizations and volunteers can sign up via the We Teer app, which is available at your device’s app store. Camila and Federico vet all applications.

This is how the app works:

Step 1: Sign up and choose your skills (for example, patience, heavy lifting, driving, speaking Spanish)

Step 2: Pick causes you are passionate about (for example, the elderly, education, homelessness, animals, disaster relief).

Step 3: Go to the home page and see both upcoming events and events recommended for you.

Step 4: Press on an event you want to volunteer at look at the date, time, event description and are able to apply/ register for it

Step 5: The calendar button helps you keep track of volunteer events you are registered for.

Young leaders

Both Camila and Federico said they have been inspired and nurtured by their parents and teachers. Each has favorite teachers, but they were especially enthusiastic about Jennifer Fernandez, the school’s Student Activities Director. “She has worked with us since we enrolled at MAST four years ago and has taught us so much more than just the subject matter,” said Federico.

In addition to the We Teer initiative, Camila and Federico are involved in MAST Academy government and Honor Society. They are also members of the Youth Lead Change (YLC), a leadership program developed by former KB Council member Pat Woodson.

YLC offers high school students courses for leadership, mental-emotional health, civics/advocacy, and design thinking for change. One-on-one mentoring is also available.

To learn more about YLC, contact Ms. Woodson at pat@youthleadchange.org.

Portions of this story were taken from a story by Islander News intern Eli Zang.