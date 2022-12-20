When it comes to tennis, Elliot Rodriguez jokingly refers to himself simply as a "weekend warrior."

But, two weekends ago, the former Key Biscayne resident and popular news anchor for WFOR-TV (CBS4), delivered a grand slam by hosting his first fundraiser for his alma mater, Immaculata-La Salle High School, in Coconut Grove.

"Tennis is my escape from the daily grind of news," said Rodriguez, now in his 24th year with the Miami station.

The 1974 graduate of Immaculata-La Salle, where he first picked up a tennis racket, said the school has always needed its own tennis courts on campus. The Royals always have to travel for "home" matches.

"They always had a golf tournament (for a fundraiser) and would ask me to play, but I'd always say something like, 'Thank you, but I don't play golf.' But, I do play tennis," Rodriguez said, "so, finally, I did it (a tennis fundraiser)."

The idea blossomed over the summer, when he connected with Jon Garito, manager at the Key Biscayne Tennis Association courts.

"They put together a tournament for alumni and sponsors, and students and parents," Garito said. "It was a nice turnout, much more than we expected. They went overboard, but it worked out fine. And everybody enjoyed the venue."

"We were very, very pleased," Rodriguez said, after easily filling the 60-player bracket and collecting $15,000 (after expenses were paid) from players, donors and sponsors to go toward the four lighted courts, estimated at more than $400,000.

It's just one part of a complete athletic rebuild on the campus, which lies between the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and Mercy Hospital, on the shore of Biscayne Bay.

Groundbreaking took place June 1 with another of its celebrity graduates, Miami Mayor Frances X. Suarez, who donated $5,000 to the cause as a 1996 graduate of the private, Catholic school.

Phase One is a $10.5 million project that is underway, and Phase Two will cost $3.5 million.

Among the amenities will be grandstands for 1,000 spectators with a modernized press box; new restrooms; an artificial turf athletic field for football, soccer, baseball and lacrosse; a field house with locker rooms; a state-of-the-art training and rehabilitation facility; offices for coaches; and a strength training room.

In addition to the lighted tennis courts, there will be an area for beach volleyball, and a sports pavilion for dancers and cheerleaders that also could accommodate sports such as wrestling.

As far as the tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, well, Rodriguez didn't win.

Instead, Nick Salazar, who played at Division I college Rider University (N.J.) and KBTA's own Maggie Nuñez won the main draw, defeating Immaculata-La Salle teacher and coach James Rydborn, who partnered with one of the Royals' star tennis players, Isabella Rojas.

"Maggie was phenomenal," Rodriguez said.

In the Family Division, student Juliana Hawley and her father, Francis, took top honors.

The turnout was so impressive, Rodriguez already has plans to host another event.

"It shows that people love tennis," he said. "Especially (in times of) the pandemic, more people played and rediscovered the game."

Rodriguez wants to continue to help his alma mater with the tennis courts, something he says is long overdue for a school that opened for girls in 1958 and four years later became a co-ed campus.

"I love the game; I love tennis and I also love Immaculata-La Salle," he said.