Regulating scooters and electric bicycles -- the latest modes of gas-saving transportation causing headaches and safety issues for some Key Biscayne residents -- is not an easy task.

Police Chief Frank Sousa, with assistance from Village Attorney Chad Friedman, is in the process of potentially trying to tweak laws to prevent situations in which accidents with pedestrians or cars might occur.

Defining, and distinguishing between, the types of free-spirited micro-mobility travel has been a problem in the past, even for state officials.

In 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 453, officially declaring electric-powered scooters legal in Florida, although it did leave open further regulation at the local level, such as restrictions at beaches and parks.

Then, on July 1, 2020, the state passed HB 971 that gave e-bike riders the same rights as normal cyclists (even those under age 16 with helmets), and removed the term “motorized” in favor of “electric.”

As defined by Chapter 2020-69 Section 8 – Section 316.20655 (7) of Florida laws, it states: “An operator may ride an electric bicycle where bicycles are allowed, including, but not limited to, streets, highways, roadways, shoulders, bicycle lanes, and bicycle or multi-use paths.”

State law allows bicycles to be ridden on sidewalks, although riders must yield to pedestrians. The bike lane is simply an option, if available.

According to the EBIKES Guide, there are three classes of e-bikes:

Class 1 means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.

Class 2 means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the electric bicycle and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 20 mph.

Class 3 means an electric bicycle equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the electric bicycle reaches the speed of 28 mph.

All three classes need to have fully operable pedals (even if they’re not the main method of activating the motor), a seat or saddle, and the motor should be less than 750 watts.

Among other findings by the EBIKES Guide:

A permanent label in a prominent location that shows the class number, top assisted speed, and watt power must be affixed.

There is no need to register or get a license for e-bikes in Florida. No plate needs to be displayed and no documents/cards need to be shown.

Insurance is not required, either, although if you cause an accident, the rider can still be fined or prosecuted and accountable for damages.

E-bikes can carry passengers as long as there is a passenger seat just like normal bicycle laws. The seat has to be a permanent, “regular” seat.

As with all bicycles in Florida, the e-bikes must have working brakes, white lights on the front and red at the rear if you ride between sunset and sunrise, and riders can’t wear headphones or even a single earphone unless it’s a hearing aid.

Bicyclists in Florida also cannot ride “two abreast,” or side by side, unless on a specific path meant only for bikes.

And, bicyclists and e-bike riders can be liable for fines up to $2,000 and jail time up to nine months if found riding while intoxicated.

The skinny on scooters

Electric scooter laws are similarly detailed and, perhaps, confusing.

The accident and litigation law firm of Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach has laid out Florida's laws on scooters in its blog.

According to Florida law, motorized scooters (or electric scooters) are considered motor vehicles, the blog states. As such, they are not allowed on sidewalks or bike paths unless being propelled by human power alone. If found guilty, a citation would be handed out, as per Florida Statute 316.1995.

Scooter riders also can receive a criminal citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, per Florida Statute 320.02.

Because motorized scooters are considered motor vehicles, riders also can be arrested for the misdemeanor of “Permitting an Unauthorized Minor to Drive,” if allowing a child to ride a motorized scooter on public sidewalks or roadways.

While mopeds and motorized bicycles are allowed on public streets with a license and registration, e-scooters are not. The only way to legally ride a motorized scooter in Florida is to do so on private property with permission from the owner of the property. People under 16 must also wear protective headgear, the law firm's blog states.

In Miami, where e-scooter rentals have become popular, special ordinances have been enacted in those areas, such as Brickell. Some places allow riders on the sidewalk and not on the street, others allow the exact opposite. Further, certain cities require a helmet or have a drivers’ license if you want to operate an e-scooter at all.

Basically, without local ordinances, e-scooters are illegal in Florida.

It is important to know how your specific vehicle is classified, whether it is a moped, goped, e-bike or e-scooter.

According to insurance locator Value Penguin Inc, mopeds and certain motor scooters are street legal in Florida, and need to be registered and, in some cases, even titled.

Value Penguin points out there are two categories of scooters in Florida: “motorized scooters” and “motor scooters.” The main difference is that motor scooters have seats or saddles, while motorized scooters do not.

A “motorized scooter” is a vehicle that:

Has three or fewer wheels

Cannot exceed 30 mph on level ground

Does not have a seat or saddle. If it does have a seat or saddle, the vehicle is considered a “motor scooter.”

And is not considered street legal, on road or sidewalks. However, the state does allow individual counties and cities to set their own rules permitting motorized scooters on sidewalks, in line with federal law and the speed limit 15 mph.

Motorized scooters do not have to be registered with the state’s motor vehicles department, and no helmet is required for those at least 16 years old. However, riders still need to be licensed to ride a motorized scooter in Florida, though any driver’s license is accepted, according to Value Penguin.

Now, for the other definition.

If your “motor scooter” has a seat or saddle, it is street legal in Florida and can be operated on the road as long as it’s registered, according to Value Penguin. Riders also need to obtain a title and license plate for the scooter. Highways would still be off-limits, given that below-50 cc scooter engines are almost always designed to fall below the 5 brake horsepower (40 mph) highway minimum.

Riders also need to be at least 16 years old and have a driver’s license to ride a motor scooter on the road. While riding, one would be held to the same laws as operators of other motor vehicles, such as driving while intoxicated.

Whatever vehicle is in question, it can be difficult to distinguish laws that apply to them.

For instance, there also are mini motorcycles, or pocket bikes, that require a license, title and registration. There are gopeds, Vespas, motorized skateboards and dirt bikes -- and unless they qualify within one of the categories above, they cannot be operated on roads.

As one can plainly see, Chief Sousa and attorney Friedman have a lot of studying to do