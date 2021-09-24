What are the new positions – and costs – in Williamson’s new $35.5 million “bold” Village budget

At last Tuesday’s Village of Key Biscayne Budget hearing, Village Manager Steve Williamson, with the help of department leaders, presented the Council with their recommendations for new or reclassified positions during Key Biscayne's second and final budget hearing.

“What I’m presenting is bold, and it is costly,” Williamson said.

Earlier in the evening, Councilman Luis Lauredo had pointed out through his research that the $35.5 million budget (that was approved just a couple minutes after midnight) had significant higher costs directed toward salaries.

So, what are the new positions and costs?

- BZP Director & Village Planner: Approved salary $150,000 and cost with benefits is $200,251

Councilman Lauredo called some of the city's salaries, beginning with this one, “Unbelievable,” when comparing with the much lower salaries of the private sector. He even bought up high-level Cabinet members in Washington, who he said earn between $160,000 and $219,000. But after nearly 90 minutes of discussion, which included ideas as to have the Building Official run the department or have Jake Ozyman, the Building, Zoning and Planning Director, return to Public Works, Council member Brett Moss made a motion to support the Village Manager, and Frank Caplan seconded it.

The vote was 4-3 to hire the planner. Lauredo, Councilmember Ignacio Segurola and Vice-Mayor Ed London were the dissenting votes.

- Building Records Technician: Not approved salary $41,000 and cost with benefits is $67,043

The technician would help with the speed of permitting, integrating historical paper filings into a digital database, and working to implement what a $25,000 computerized software plan could have possibly done, but still needed oversight.

There was talk of hiring two part-time clerks, instead of one full-time role, but in the end, Council approved $9,000 for a part-time clerk for a three-month period at the onset to see how effective that role is toward catching up with the backlog.

- Fire Prevention Inspector: Approved salary $65,000 and cost with benefits is $95,853

Fire Chief Eric Lang said with 126 buildings, and each occupancy, “it takes time” (about 15 a month) to get into each building, something the department has not done in recent years. Lang wants someone with technical expertise to process the plans and enforce codes.

This job is offset with the elimination of an administrative assistant/records tech and was approved.

- Code Compliance Officer: Approved salary $62,400 and cost with benefits is $95,606

This role provides increased interaction with businesses and homeowners. There were no objections to this hiring.

- Reclassify Deputy Police Chief to Lieutenant: Approved salary $140,400 and cost with benefits is $194,217

The offset is the reduction from a $225,101 salary for a Deputy Chief role. The lieutenant will increase police presence on the streets.

- Two Police Officers: Approved — with a caveat — salaries $126,270 and cost with benefits is $195,428 each

Councilman Lauredo wanted to wait until the new Police Chief Frank Sousa, comes on to finalize these positions, because maybe he would not need another officer or maybe he needs three. That caveat was approved.

“Increased presence” is what the public wanted, Interim Police Chief Jason Younes said, also pointing out less overtime would be needed. They would be used in other aspects, such as marine patrol and at schools, he said.

- CIP Program and Grants Manager: Approved salary $120,000 and cost with benefits $162,005

This hiring was approved 6-1. This person looks at long-range goals, optimizes the Capital Improvements Program, and the hope is to bring money back in to the city, a goal of perhaps of $400,000 a year, Williamson said.

- Procurement Officer: Approved salary $110,044 and cost with benefits is $151,577

Holds contractors, consultants, and vendors accountable, and provides better contract management and oversight. This person would work with the procurement specialist.

- Public Works Superintendent: Approved salary $85,000 and cost with benefits is $120,099

This was easily approved 6-1, although Lauredo questioned yet another new full-time position.

- Maintenance Laborer: Approved salary $36,613 and cost with benefits is $52,994

Reduces reliance on the landscaping contractor and is more responsive to maintenance operations. Councilman Ed London asked about checking into labor pools as needed. The position was approved 5-2.

- Community Programs Coordinator: Approved salary $40,000 and cost with benefits is $65,921

Manages community group programs and develops youth programs. Also supports community policing programs. This was unanimously approved.

- Four Beach Rangers (part-time): Approved cost $18,000 each

Improves beach safety and enforcement. This was unanimously approved.

On the new positions, Council member Allison McCormick didn’t mind seeing new faces.

“What seems different (than previous years’ budgets) is the projects,” she said. “I see a budget (that is planned) to do more than we’ve ever planned to do in a year since I sat here ... in order to execute these things, we need more people.”