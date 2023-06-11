What are those mysterious objects washing ashore on Key Biscayne

When you go for a walk on the beach, the usual things catch your eye: seashells, bits of sargassum seaweed, sea beans, even broken pieces of sticks and random stones.

But lately there have been more unusual objects washing ashore.

It being Spring, living organisms everywhere are reproducing – even in the vast oceans. The byproduct of some of these oceanic matings are sea shell egg casings, which are now washing ashore along the Atlantic coast.

They are lightning whelk egg casings – a yellowish spiral, almost snake-like shape, They measure from 6 inches to a yard long and are marked by a series of coin-shaped partitions. The partitions are usually hollow, having originally contained up to 100 microscopic seashells.

These tiny shells grow in this casing, then, at the right size, they break out into the ocean, where they will continue to grow into full-sized seashells.

The lightning whelk shell is tan colored, with brown stripes. It is a moderately thick, left-handed shell, with a short, pointed spire, and a large body wheel.

The name lightning whelk comes from the brown vertical stripes running down the body, which resemble the jagged shape of lightning bolts. These shells are in the buccinidae family and, at full size, often have a large snail living inside.

Whelks are thought to have been part of Native American culture -- used as tools, drinking vessels, jewelry and in religious ceremonies. The spiral shape of the whelks signify the movement of the sun. Evidence of this has been found in ancient burial mounds from 3000 to 6000 years old in Florida and some southeastern states, according to research posted on floridamuseum.ufl.edu.

The lightning whelk is not the only shell egg casing washed ashore on Key Biscayne.

The tulip shell produces translucent, flower-like clusters as small as a hen’s egg, attached to a shell or rock. Or it can be a much larger cluster, as big as a shoe. The moon snail egg casing resembles a 4 to 6 inch wide gray bottle neck.

To witness these remarkable sea life creations, all it takes is a walk on the beach. But remember, even though these beautiful shells are very tempting to take home, if there is a live creature inside, gently put them back into the water.