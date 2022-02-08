What does the Village need: A police force run by amateurs, or professionals?

First, it should come as no surprise that I don't agree with Councilmember Ed London’s plan for the Village of Key Biscayne's police force. He knows from experience that he and I don't agree on many topics.

Second, having said that, Mr. London's list of suggestions as to how to staff and run our Village police force gives me pause. It’s written in a way that describes what we really need is just a security force patrolling the Village at the rate of two complete circuits an hour. If that’s what we really want, let’s hire a security force.

What he writes is a list of suggestions that don’t demonstrate an explicit understanding of what professional police forces are responsible for providing to a community of over 13,000 residents and two million visitors and workers a year. It’s not how many officers we have on the force, but how many we have on each shift. It’s how many officers are available to assist at any given moment. That means, 24/7 protection for everyone in our vicinity at any given hour. Traffic accidents, burglaries, domestic violence episodes and suicides are just some of the needs we might have at any given moment. In fact, it’s quite possible that we might have more than one of these incidents happening at the same time. Then what? Do we get to rely on the 29 he says we need on the entire force, or should we be thinking about how many officers are on duty on the shift when the need takes place? How many incident requests reach the department at any given moment? On a shift? Who gets to prioritize who goes out on the call and who is still available for another call? Again, how many are on the shift at the time?

Staffing that includes excessive overtime is not smart. That works now and then, but not on a steady basis.

To say we don't need a deputy police chief for a community of our size, with its yearly visitor base, demonstrates that the rest of (his) suggestions are not really serious when it comes to maximizing our policing needs. It’s a plan to save money without understanding or attempting to recognize what a police force does.

I say thank you to all the council members who (have said) “no” to Mr. London's suggestions. They are right ... when they say we should leave those decisions to the professionals. The next time Mr. London would like us to take his suggestions seriously, he needs to show us the certificate and badge he’s earned by attending the police academy.

Our need for a police force that works for us, and (can) do all the things we expect, requires the professionals to tell us what we really need – not what we'll get for the amount of money that we’re willing to spend. We get what we pay for. Every time we increase what the force is asked to do, and then we turn around and require budget cuts, who is kidding who? It’s OK to ask questions, but we have to listen to the answers (from) professionals. Otherwise, the decisions our council make … have no real validity.

We do need the number of officers the professionals tell us we need. While plans can always adapt to a new understanding (of) our needs, it’s how many officers we need on each shift that (determines) the total number we have on our police force. Yes, that costs money. I say let’s look for other places to save, but not at the expense of safety. That means we need to listen to our police chief and fire chief when they tell us what the staffing needs are.

It’s not what we want done, it’s what we expect to be done. Want and expect are not the same. We need to collectively accept that fact and then act responsibly.

Nancy Elisburg