For the past nine years, I have been advocating a community policing plan that would provide more visibility and interaction between the police and the residents. In my opinion, that would deter crime more successfully than our current police operation.

I discussed this with the last police chief, the past two managers, the current police chief and the current manager. Their responses range from “Your plan is boring” to “Sounds interesting.”

Net result? No change or valid reason why my plan is not considered.

My peers on the Village Council have taken a different approach to my plan. “The police are professionals; you are not.” In effect, they are accepting without challenging the status quo.

My plan is based on visibility and respect:

- The Village is divided into 3 sectors. I have driven the village more than once, and an officer can completely patrol a sector in 27-minutes. This translates to an officer being able to cover the sector twice an hour. During these patrols, the officer will get to know the residents, the kids, the cars, the dogs and know instinctively when things are off or not right. The visibility of officers continually patrolling will discourage bad actors from committing crime and residents not speeding. This will require three officers per shift times four shifts, plus two officers to cover vacation and sick time.

Total officers needed: fourteen

- A sergeant on every shift who would patrol Crandon Boulevard from Park to Park. This would discourage drivers from speeding, red light avoidance, and reckless driving, while also ensuring golf carts use Crandon Boulevard as permitted. We tend to obey the law when there is an officer in view. The sergeant would also be available to direct traffic in the event of an accident or disabled vehicle.

Officers needed: four.

- A lieutenant or deputy chief on every shift who would manage the sergeants and officers, interact with the merchants and condo managers, while providing backup when there is a call for service.

Officers needed: four

- Two marine officers would work three 8-hour shifts during the week and two 12-hour shifts on weekends. Plus two additional officers to cover vacations/sick time for marine officers, sergeants, and lieutenants.

Officers needed: four.

- One detective

- One D.A.R.E. officer to work at the school, five 8-hour shifts = one officer

- One police chief.

Total officers required: 29

Currently we have more than 29 officers. I propose eliminating the following from the current operation:

- Our motorcycle Causeway patrol. There is no reason we should provide police for the county’s responsibility. They should not only patrol the Causeway and Crandon Park, but also Crandon Boulevard within the Village (since it is a county road).

- Miami-Dade County Schools provide security for our K-8 at a cost of $45,000, which they pay. The Village has been providing an officer at a cost of +/- $120,000 to the three church-affiliated schools on the Key – at no charge to those schools. The Village should either discontinue this service or the schools should reimburse the cost of this service. The schools could probably pay the same as the county, $45,000, and hire an outside protection service.

- Two marine patrol officers. There is very little activity during the week and the cold months of the year. 1 officer should be sufficient during the week. 2 officers from sunrise to sundown on weekends.

- One detective, based on the crime on the Key.

- Convert the deputy chief from office administrative to active patrol duty.

Additionally, I would remove the dark tinting from patrol vehicles so residents would recognize the police, and eliminate police pick-up trucks and motorcycles – purchasing golf cart/open vehicles so officers have a better view of their surroundings.

I have many more suggestions that I believe will provide Key Biscayners with better police protection and save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Key Biscayne is blessed with first-class police officers. We don't need more officers.

We need a new plan of policing.