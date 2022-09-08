What is in the new Village budget, by department

Village of Key Biscayne department heads presented their budget proposals to the Village Council at this Tuesday’s first of two budget hearings. Here is a summary of their respective needs and budgets:

Police

Deputy Police Chief Jason Younes said the budget in his department increased by 3%.

Some of the items on his agenda are to: Deploy tasers and body-worn cameras; purchase a marine patrol boat to replace their non-operational 2015 boat, and police vehicles to replace old ones; engage more youth in new programs; and install a new Village-wide security camera system. He also wanted to continue to increase police visibility in the neighborhoods.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: $9,205,989 (3.1% increase).

Fire & Rescue

Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang said in the 29 years since the department's inception, it has saved the Village $216 million from dealing with the county. Also, he said, the Key Biscayne Fire Department is one of the few in the world to be accredited six times.

"We continue to be a top performer," said Lang, noting that response time has been less than 6 minutes for 90% of all calls and the past five-year average has been 3.49 minutes. Lang said there will be a lot of turnover this Fiscal Year and he needs to bring in five recruits to train.

Lang is asking to: upgrade the facilities; replace old software; and focus on training. Some 86% of the budget is based on personnel, he said, including overtime pay when illness and injuries strike.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: $9,405,982 (5.56% increase).

Building & Zoning

Building, Zoning & Planning Director Jeremy Calleros Gaugher said his department wants to continue "a high level of service," with a continued transition to electronic efficiency and the staffing of consultants for more specialized reviews.

Keeping the permitting process streamlined is important "because we want to be the place where architects and business (owners) want to open shop here because they can get a timely review." Revenues come in with the increase permitting fees that had been approved earlier, and money that comes from a steady stream of mandatory 40-year building re-certifications.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: $545,548 (0.99% decrease).

Parks & Recreation

Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth said his department had to increase pay 40-50% for part-time staffers in the Community Center this past year just to be competitive with neighboring communities.

Also, maintenance will be needed to the gym floor (being done now) and the center's roof to "make this place meet everybody's expectations."

Mayor Davey, taking a cue from residents who earlier pleaded with Council to create a Special (Population) Needs Coordinator, asked Hofferberth to explore a plan for that by the next meeting, maybe allotting $60,000 for that salary.

Mayor Davey also said perhaps a couple of projected items could be moved up another year, such as "planning and designing of a community center," and maybe the full $150,000 for Virginia Key athletic field plans wouldn't be needed this Fiscal Year.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: $1,958,303 (8.9% increase).

Public Works

Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said his department will be "very busy designing the stormwater system, and making decisions with the community" regarding how swales and streetscape plans could look like.

Also on tap is the installation of LED lighting to replace existing lighting (and transferring the lights to FPL), and the Crandon Boulevard improvements to start in December or early January.

Ozyman would like to increase the use of in-house designers and planners, and his department will be focusing on efforts in six categories: Facilities & Janitorial; Landscaping & Grounds; Parks & Beach; Right of Ways; Stormwater Systems; and Athletic Fields.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: $4,718,515 (36.56% increase).

Village Administration

When it comes to the Village's Administration, Chief of Staff Jocelyne Moussavou said the department includes six groups, including finance, procurement, human resources and community engagement.

Among the goals are implementing a new app to improve customer service and enhancing programming on VKB Ch. 77; increasing financial transparency with monthly public financial reports; and developing a master plan to support IT needs.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: $3,061,248 (7% increase).

Capital Improvement Programs

Colleen Blank, head of the Capital Improvement Program, which carries the brunt of the budget, other than personnel and staffing, outlined some of the 32 CIP projects on the board with funding allocated in FY23, including 10 partially funded by other sources and two projects that are connected to the General Obligation Bond.

The General Fund amount has been reduced to $950,000 (from the original $1.850 million), but Mayor Davey agreed with Councilman London that at least three of the targeted project totals could easily be reduced when those projects are not yet firm for this Fiscal Year.

Proposed FY 2023 budget: The cumulative value of the FY23 CIP is $12,587,676 with $950,000 coming from the General Fund (the only part that affects the millage rate), and other money coming from ARPA and other grants and sources.

Village Manager Steve Williamson was thankful to the tedious work done by Blank and Moussavou in developing the breakdown of projects.

"When done right, it shows we can be the first-class community (we already are), what we can be and what others expect," Williamson said.

Property owners may review their individual property values and tax exemption benefits online at Property Appraiser - Miami-Dade County or call (305) 375-4712 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.