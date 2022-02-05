What is YOUR vision of Key Biscayne? Schedule of Vision Board town hall meetings, which are open to the public

Want to have a hand in shaping the future of Key Biscayne?

Several important meetings, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15, will include your input regarding how the Village proceeds with resilience, adaptation and sustainability plans emanating from public discussion with DPZ CoDesign architects, Vision Board members, school representatives and other city leaders.

Working sessions are Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m.- to 1 p.m., with review sessions each night from 6-7:30 p.m. All meetings will be in the Community Room at Village Hall and in the surrounding outdoor courtyard. The closing reception is at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. Refreshments will be served.

A snapshot look at the meetings: