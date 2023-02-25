What is more important than the destination? Safety. That should be the rule for any boat charter.

It is at Diver's Paradise on Key Biscayne. While the destination is important, like a brilliant charter & dive at Neptune Memorial Reef, the fundamentals of a safe voyage do come first.

The beauty of a charter destination and the anticipation of arriving are exciting, sometimes overwhelming. Before committing to a charter—reaching the intended destination—research is required.

Whether it is a vacationer who is planning a sea sojourn or a resident who makes regular trips to regional diving locales, knowing the guides, the boat and the captain of a charter are the most important elements for a safe trip.

Diver's Paradise performs comprehensive staff training for guest safety and for guest enjoyment, a system of protocols that are the cornerstone of successful charters.

Education enhances the guest experience, not frills. While the Diver's Paradise boat fleet features a series of amenities that include SeakeeperTM gyro-stability technology, complimentary refreshments, drinks, music, heated showers and restrooms, every trip begins with learning.

Each guest is confirmed as a certified diver for skills and for health. The guests receive a full briefing on the charter destination and the safety measures for diving.

Boat charter diving stresses the need for a buddy system—redundant safety. As an unwritten rule, the same relationship is required between charter guest and charter crew when planning a sea excursion. A charter guest is responsible for asking questions, researching crew competence.

Diver’s Paradise — Key Biscayne is a Professional Association of Diving Instructors-certified (PADI) scuba diving and snorkeling center. The facility houses the only state-licensed diving institute in Miami. With a distinguished 40-year reputation for safety, Diver’s Paradise believes quality should never be sacrificed.

When researching a dive destination and the boat, there is a difference between cheap and inexpensive. To learn more about the Diver's Paradise private charter schedule, PADI and charter safety, click here.