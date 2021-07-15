Why so many public records requests?

Over the last couple of years, the Village has been the recipient of more public records requests than at any time in its history. What is unusual, however, is that they continually come from the same handful of people. While the requests have been huge, nothing of any substance has been made public.

So, what are they looking for? More importantly, having found nothing after all these attempts, why do they continue? Is it to waste taxpayer dollars by having Village staff's time occupied on these fruitless, redundant requests?

Or is it more nefarious than that?

From all I have read and been told, it is obviously the latter. It is important to note that these people seem to be working together and have come up with some false conspiracy theories, and the only way they can keep them alive is by claiming that they are still looking for the "smoking gun" with their requests.

They make accusations they can't back up and, in the meantime, bring a level of negativity to our community that is hard to comprehend. Nothing positive comes from their pursuits.

So, who are they? They are Gustavo Tellez, Luisa Conway, Jennifer Allegra and Tony Campaigne. In the past, Councilmember Segurola has participated in this behavior as well.

I don't know any of them personally, but what I know about them is that Tellez sued the Village to stop an election and then to overturn the results of said election. Conway and Allegra ran for council in 2020 and lost. God save us. And Campaigne speaks through his alter ego, a parrot he calls Pepe, something some of my Hispanic friends find objectionable.

They tried to make Chief Press' time here miserable during the last year or so. They continually attack the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and its work on our behalf with no reason given. Just negativity comes from them.

I suggest to all to please ignore their rants and focus on all the positive things going on here in our “Paradise Island.” We are blessed to live in such a wonderful community where people gladly volunteer to serve us on council, through the foundation and through the myriad of organizations that make the Key such a wonderful place to live.

Time to turn the page on negativity for negativity’s sake.

Paul Nichols